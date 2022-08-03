NYC Times Square box cutter slashing suspect charged with hate crime against Asian woman; had 30 prior arrests

CINCINNATI (AP) — At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said. The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told reporters. John said during a Sunday news conference that eight men and one woman ranging in age from 23 to 47 were wounded. All nine people treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center had been released, hospital spokesperson Heather Chura told The (Cincinnati) Enquirer. A police officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit, something John called “a little unusual.” More shots were fired after that person fled, so police believe at least two people were shooting, he said.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 36 MINUTES AGO