ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Courtney Grimes

Courtney Grimes was born and raised in Nashville; however, she fell in love with Wilson County’s “sense of community” in 2018. Grimes works as a senior underwriting assistant at Sompo International in Mt. Juliet.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
Dickson, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
Dickson County, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSMV

First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, 61 men and women graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. Two officers, Lisa and Angel Vidrios, who graduated Thursday, are married. Metro Police say they are the first married couple to graduate from Nashville’s academy. They have three kids and just moved to Nashville from San Diego.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mighty 990

Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville

DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montgomery Bell
Person
Paige
passengerterminaltoday.com

Nashville Airport opens steakhouse

Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has opened a steakhouse restaurant, named The Southern Steak and Oyster, in its South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. Operated in partnership with Skyport Hospitality, the 333m2 restaurant and full bar features a New Orleans-inspired design with an open kitchen and abundant natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers the same service and food as original The Southern’s flagship location, with seating for 126 guests.
NASHVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Hotel Industry#Mac Cheese#Park Land#Pub#Dickson County Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy