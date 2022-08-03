ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nsP2_0h3WQ7Ee00

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the rules of where players can compete.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Six players who have competed in LIV Golf events are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason that starts next week.

The PGA Tour has suspended members for playing in LIV Golf events without a release to play in tournaments the same week of a PGA Tour event. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America. The last two LIV Golf events — with $25 million in prize money for 54 holes with no cut — were in Oregon and New Jersey.

The Journal reported that details of the lawsuit indicate the PGA Tour suspended Mickelson in March for allegedly recruiting players to LIV Golf. When he applied for reinstatement in June, the tour denied it because he had played in the first Saudi event held outside London.

___

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice

We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
GOLF
Golf.com

11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
ClutchPoints

LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv Golf#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Saudi#The Wall Street Journal#District Court#Fedex Cup
abovethelaw.com

LIV Golf Players Such As Phil Mickelson Sue The PGA Tour In 106-Page Complaint

Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein have sued the PGA Tour under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act and seek not only damages but also injunctive relief. They claim that the PGA Tour is threatened by the entry of LIV Golf and has ventured to harm the golfers’ careers and livelihoods based on their decision to play in LIV Golf tournaments.
GOLF
NBC News

11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Eleven golfers working the LIV golf circuit, including Phil Mickelson, have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour following suspensions. The suit alleges the PGA used their control of the golf market to tank their controversial LIV Golf series competitors. NBC Sports host Corey Robinson reports. Aug. 3, 2022.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Cut Line: LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour lawsuit cuts deep, with anger and accusations

In this litigious edition, we break down the obvious and not-so-obvious elements of this week’s legal bombshell, brave the increasingly personal divide the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour has created, and celebrate a much-needed distraction at the Wyndham Championship. Made Cut. The change you want. Before Wednesday’s...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever

The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
bloomberglaw.com

Phil Mickelson, Golfers Sue PGA Tour for Antitrust Violations

The PGA Tour violated antitrust law by acting as a monopoly to crush competition, including upstart Saudi Arabia-backed tour LIV Golf, a group of golfers said in a complaint filed Wednesday. The lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California by 11 current and former...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy