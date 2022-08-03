Read on www.buffalonynews.net
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
Amazon delays or cancels dozens of facilities nationwide. What does it mean for Tri-Cities?
The Pasco warehouses were originally estimated to be done this month.
California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Men charged with stealing 360,000 gallons of water for 10,000-plant marijuana grow
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay
PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
‘A new chapter:’ Northwest Paddleboarding to close doors after eight years of business
RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve picked up a paddle and hit the water any time over the last eight years, chances are it was thanks to Northwest Paddleboarding. The family-owned Richland staple has helped the Tri-Cities community explore the area’s rivers for almost a decade — opening its storefront by Howard Amon Park about five years ago.
yaktrinews.com
Richland’s Fran Rish Stadium nearing completion of $10 million renovation
RICHLAND, Wash. — A stadium, deeply rooted in the Richland Community, is getting a major facelift. “It’s been a long time coming,” Ty Beaver, RSD’s Director of Communication said. Built in 1954, Fran Rish Stadium has hosted countless events, and the last time it was renovated...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5
On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
Tri-Cities’ longest mural unveiled in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you’ve driven up and down Columbia Drive in Kennewick recently, you may have seen the massive mural on the side of KIE Supply’s building. The 134-foot mural has been claimed as the Tri-Cities’ longest mural; artist Heidi Elkington said at its’ highest point the mural is 14 feet.
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon
Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
