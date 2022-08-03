ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

97 Rock

Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?

Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
PASCO, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
LIND, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay

PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
PENDLETON, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5

On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
HERMISTON, OR
The Oregonian

Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon

Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
HERMISTON, OR

