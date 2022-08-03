California Fresh Fruit Association’s Ian LeMay Provides Insight on Oakland Port’s Effects on Supply Chain

Read on www.andnowuknow.com
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
EDD puts wrong name on Bay Area man's unemployment claim
"Honestly, I was scared because, you know, the first thing that came to my mind was, did I just get my identity stolen?" Ma said when he saw another person's name on his unemployment benefits account.
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco police increase citations for open-air drug users
San Francisco police cited people for possession of drug paraphernalia, in some cases moments after they were legally supplied syringes and pipes from publicly funded harm-reduction programs, The Examiner has found. The citations were made during a recent blitz aimed at reducing open-air drug use in the Tenderloin. Standing outside...
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
NBC Bay Area
Is it Better to Rent or Buy a Home in the Bay Area? New Data Takes a Closer Look
The decision to rent or buy a home really comes down to someone's personal situation. But in the Bay Area, the rent vs. buy debate just got more interesting because of a certain piece of information. That information is called the price-to-rent ratio. The difference as calculated by Moody’s Analytics...
San Francisco's DA announces new policy to hold drug dealers accountable
"These changes are going to make a difference out on the street and one that we can all see and feel."
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site
OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
Prosecutors could drop charges in Bay Area Batmobile brouhaha
A Batmobile builder facing felony charges in an alleged favor to a Bay Area sheriff’s friend might not appear in court at his previously scheduled Bat-time later this month, as prosecutors weigh dropping the case.
Bank of America refuses to cash $900 cashier's check from 1988
The cashier's check was originally made out to the San Francisco woman more than 34 years ago.
Woman thousands of miles away from Bay Area gets FasTrak toll bill; here's how it went wrong
"I haven't been to San Francisco since probably 40 years ago, so it was surprising I could get a ticket and not even be there," Cynthia Freyer of Washington said.
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In East Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a pedestrian crash on Interstate 880 in East Oakland. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-880, south of Hegenberger road at about 11:12 p.m.
Alexis Gabe disappearance timeline released
The family of Alexis Gabe, a missing Oakley woman who police believe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, has released a timeline starting from her final Facetime phone call.
L.A. Weekly
Jonas Anthony Rivera-Sanchez Killed in Dirt Bike Crash on Washington Avenue [San Leandro, CA]
25-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Dirt Bike Accident near Castro Street. Police responded to the scene near Castro Street around 4:12 p.m. Per reports, the dirt bike and a van were both heading north when the dirt bike struck the van. Medical personnel arrived and transported Rivera-Sanchez to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?
Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
San Mateo County closes cold case murder after suspect found dead under fake ID
Officials in San Mateo County have closed the 30-year cold case of an East Bay woman’s murder after the main suspect was found dead under a different identity earlier this year.
Abandoned Oakland building suffers 2nd fire in recent months
The fire started at 5:45 a.m. Friday at the 8400 block of Edgewater. When fire crews arrived on the scene, “heavy fire was blowing through the roof,” said Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke.
