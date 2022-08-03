ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

California Fresh Fruit Association’s Ian LeMay Provides Insight on Oakland Port’s Effects on Supply Chain

By Lilian Diep
andnowuknow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco police increase citations for open-air drug users

San Francisco police cited people for possession of drug paraphernalia, in some cases moments after they were legally supplied syringes and pipes from publicly funded harm-reduction programs, The Examiner has found. The citations were made during a recent blitz aimed at reducing open-air drug use in the Tenderloin. Standing outside...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes

The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Oakland, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site

OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Anuk#California Assembly
KRON4 News

Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
davisvanguard.org

New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes

San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?

Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect

HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
HAYWARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy