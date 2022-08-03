ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to more than 100 charges

By Asal Rezaei, Dana Kozlov, Brad Edwards
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdLo8_0h3WKDf900

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The accused gunman in the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park pleaded not guilty Wednesday to more than 100 felony charges.

Robert "Bobby" Crimo was indicted by a grand jury last week on 117 felony counts; including murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery.

He faces 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person who died - along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.

Dressed in jail clothing and wearing a mask at his brief, nine-minute arraignment hearing, Crimo pleaded not guilty to all charges, speaking a total of 14 times as a judge asked him if he understood the charges against him.

His parents sat behind him during the arraignment but immediately left the court afterward without speaking. However, their attorney, George Gomez, did take some questions including if the suspect's father regret signing a consent for his son to obtain a FOID card and whether should he also face charges.

"Bob Crimo Jr. should not be facing charges for sponsoring the FOID application. At the end of the day what the father did was to sign the consent for Bobby Crimo Jr. III to go through the process of acquiring the FOID," Gomez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IGkZ_0h3WKDf900
Robert E. Crimo III, walks in to the courtroom during a hearing in Lake County court Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Nam Y. Huh / AP

Gomez mentioned that the parents did not speak to the suspect before the arraignment, but the mother spoke with him sometime prior but wouldn't go into specifics of the conversation. Ctimo's public defenders also did not take any questions.

Also in court, Ashbey Beasley. She'd taken her son to the parade for the first time -- both ended up running for their lives.

"I wanted to be here to be a presence for them. To be able to sit in the courtroom and know that my town, the people from my town matter and what happened to them matters," Beasley said.

He is due back in court on Nov. 1 for a case management hearing. If convicted of killing at least two people, he will face a mandatory life sentence. The attempted murder charges also carry up to life in prison, and the aggravated battery charges each carry up to 30 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNHfh_0h3WKDf900
Father Robert Crimo Jr., right, and mother Denise Pesina attend to a hearing for their son in Lake County court Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Nam Y. Huh / AP

Those who were killed in the attack were 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, of Highland Park; 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, of Highland Park; 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, of Highland Park; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, of Highland Park; 88-year-old Stephen Straus, of Highland Park; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, of Morelos, Mexico; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, of Waukegan.

Prosecutors have said surveillance video from the shooting showed the gunman using a fire escape ladder to access the roof of a building at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in Highland Park, and then fleeing down an alley behind that building after the shooting, where he dropped the rifle he'd used, and then wrapped in a cloth before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have not determined a specific motive for the attack, but Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force has said the shooter "had some type of affinity toward the number 4 and 7, and inverse with 7/4," a suggestion the attack might have been specifically timed for July 4.

Police also have said, after fleeing the scene of the mass shooting in Highland Park, the gunman drove to Wisconsin, and "seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison" after coming across a celebration there, but did not carry out a second attack.

He was later arrested in Lake Forest, following a chase from North Chicago. When he was questioned by police, the accused shooter provided a voluntary statement confessing to his actions, saying he looked down the sights of the rifle, aimed, and opened fire at people across the street from the rooftop during the Highland Park July 4th parade.

The accused shooter is being held without bond as he awaits trial.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Parade Shooter Robert Crimo Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Felonies

Robert Crimo III, the man accused of murdering seven people and wounding 48 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 117 felony counts. The charges include three counts for every individual he killed, as well as counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each that he wounded, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. At the arraignment Wednesday, Crimo wore a dark blue jumpsuit and his hands shackled. The 21-year-old was indicted two weeks ago, and faces life in prison should he be convicted of two or more murder charges. After the mass shooting, Crimo allegedly confessed to police. His next hearing is scheduled for November 1.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.   
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Complex

18-Year-Old Lollapalooza Security Worker Accused of Faking Mass Shooting Threat to Get Off Early

An 18-year-old woman working as a security guard at the 2022 edition of Lollapalooza in Chicago has been accused of making a false mass shooting threat. As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Janya Williams, 18, is alleged to have faked the threat at the internationally renowned music festival on Friday by first sending a message “to a witness’ cellphone” just before 3 p.m. local time. That message, according to Cook County officials, falsely claimed a “mass shooting” with “150 targets” was set to take place at the four-day festival.
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Woman who spoke out about her divorce on TikTok is fatally shot by husband

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman who frequently spoke out about her divorce was found dead recently in a suspected murder-suicide involving her husband. According to WGN-TV, on July 18, Chicago Police officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 200 block of East Ohio Street and found two people unresponsive. A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 36-year-old male was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
CBS 58

Milwaukee police ask for public's help to identify shooting suspect

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened on Thursday, July 21 near 23rd and Atkinson. Police say at approximately 5:20 p.m., the suspect fired shots and subsequently struck a victim. The suspect then...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
iheart.com

Police Say Kids Are Stealing Cars As Part Of New TikTok Challenge

Police departments across the country have seen a rise in car thefts committed by kids and are blaming TikTok. According to a report from Insider, videos have been surfacing on social media that show prospective car thieves an easy way to steal certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles using a USB cord.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Minnesota

Milwaukee to host 2024 Republican National Convention

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans announced Friday that their 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee.Milwaukee, in swing state Wisconsin, was the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville -- the only other potential host city -- refused to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention. There has been broad bipartisan support for holding the event in Milwaukee, which was selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Milwaukee used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy