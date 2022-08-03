Ohio State coach Ryan Day and wife share important message after donation

Read on thecomeback.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Ohio State Football now projected to land four-star safety
The Ohio State football team had a rough start to the month of August when it came to recruiting. After a great start to the summer, they have now had two de-commitments and have lost out on a rash of defensive prospects. Things might be turning around though. That’s because...
Scarlet Sunrise: Priority Buckeyes hoops target sets decision date
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup
Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Basketball Among Finalists for 4-Star Recruit
Aug. 6: Dailyn Swain, a 2023 four-star recruit out of Ohio, has included Ohio State among his top-five schools. Also, 2023 four-star guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. will choose between Indiana, Maryland and Virginia on Sunday.
Notre Dame Freshman Joey Tanona Has Medically Retired From Football
Notre Dame freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona has decided to medically retire from football
IN THIS ARTICLE
4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
Position Change: WVU Has a New Running Back
Chad Scott has another body to work with in the backfield.
saturdaytradition.com
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
BOOM! Ohio State gets commitment from four-star LB Arvell Reese
The Ohio State football team has been looking for some good recruiting news on the defensive side of the ball. And today the Buckeyes got that good news as four-star linebacker Arvell Reese gave his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes. Reese chose Ohio State over Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, and USC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After HUGE July, 4-star Parker Friedrichsen says he has five visits he knows he wants to set
Parker Friedrichsen moved up to the No. 105 ranked player after the recent On3 2023 update. The 6-foot-3 guard showcased his considerable talents in July on the Under Armour UAA Circuit, averaging 19.3-points and 2.9-assists, shooting 43.6-percent from three for the month. “This summer, I wanted to win games,” Friedrichsen...
247Sports
College football: Where every top 25 team stands in new US News college rankings
The 2022 college football season is about a month away, and student-athletes have been in the classroom all summer as they prepare for their season. All colleges and universities are very different in terms of campus size and enrollment, as US News as released its college rankings for the 2022 academic year.
Crystal ball predictions pointing to Ohio State for Jayden Bonsu
We told you earlier in the week that four-star safety Jayden Bonsu would announce his commitment on August 14. Rumor’s regarding Bonsu’s recruitment have been all over the place. First Ohio State seemed to be the team to beat, then things started swinging in favor of Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.
saturdaytradition.com
Arvell Reese, 4-star linebacker, announces B1G commitment
Arvell Reese is staying home. The blue-chip Ohio linebacker has committed to play for Ryan Day’s Ohio State program. Reese made the announcement Saturday on his Twitter account. Reese, listed at over 6-3, 212 pounds, is out of Glenville High School in Cleveland. He played at Euclid prior to...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season
Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
Rich Eisen Roasts Ohio State Fans at NFL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canton
NFL Network host Rich Eisen went off script on NFL Hall of Fame weekend and blasted Ohio State and its fans while in Canton, Ohio. The post Rich Eisen Roasts Ohio State Fans at NFL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canton appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Listen: Murphy gives observations from Ohio State's first two fall camp practices
Ohio State fans have waited since the first day of the new year for college football to return in Central Ohio and it is almost here. After more than eight months, aside from 15 practices in the spring, the Buckeyes finally took the field again this week with the start of fall camp.
earnthenecklace.com
Jarrett Stidham Is a Dad! Meet the NFL QB’s Wife, Kennedy Brown
Jarrett Stidham made his debut as the newly signed Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in July 2022, which also introduced the franchise’s fans to the special girls in his life. Jarrett Stidham’s wife, Kennedy Brown, and their newborn daughter are getting attention this NFL season. Brown has been with her QB beau long before he was an NFL pro. But she has her own connection to sports and knows firsthand the ups and downs of her husband’s career. We reveal more about her background in this Kennedy Brown wiki.
Comments / 4