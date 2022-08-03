ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and wife share important message after donation

By Kevin Harrish
thecomeback.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thecomeback.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Priority Buckeyes hoops target sets decision date

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup

Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#American Football
The Spun

4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football: Where every top 25 team stands in new US News college rankings

The 2022 college football season is about a month away, and student-athletes have been in the classroom all summer as they prepare for their season. All colleges and universities are very different in terms of campus size and enrollment, as US News as released its college rankings for the 2022 academic year.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Arvell Reese, 4-star linebacker, announces B1G commitment

Arvell Reese is staying home. The blue-chip Ohio linebacker has committed to play for Ryan Day’s Ohio State program. Reese made the announcement Saturday on his Twitter account. Reese, listed at over 6-3, 212 pounds, is out of Glenville High School in Cleveland. He played at Euclid prior to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season

Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Jarrett Stidham Is a Dad! Meet the NFL QB’s Wife, Kennedy Brown

Jarrett Stidham made his debut as the newly signed Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in July 2022, which also introduced the franchise’s fans to the special girls in his life. Jarrett Stidham’s wife, Kennedy Brown, and their newborn daughter are getting attention this NFL season. Brown has been with her QB beau long before he was an NFL pro. But she has her own connection to sports and knows firsthand the ups and downs of her husband’s career. We reveal more about her background in this Kennedy Brown wiki.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy