If you’ve driven in Tampa’s West Shore area or by St. Petersburg’s police headquarters and children’s hospital, you might have noticed outdoor sculptures made largely of glass. They are the work of Catherine Woods, a St. Petersburg sculptor whose striking pieces of public art are found in cities throughout the United States, from Reno, Nevada, to Silver Spring, Maryland. She is currently at work on 16 glass murals for the new Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus shelters along First Avenues N and S.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 8 MINUTES AGO