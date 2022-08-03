Evansville Area Businesses – Team Townsquare Challenges You to Provide a Meal to a Local Shelter

Read on 1061evansville.com
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Cat Returned To Indiana Shelter After Owner Sadly Falls Ill is Hoping for Another Chance of Finding Forever Home
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi! My name is Josephine, but my friends call me Jo Jo. I’m a 4-year-old female currently residing at River Kitty Cat Cafe. Having been here since April, I’m one of our longest residents! My story began at VHS when I was just a kitten. Unfortunately, my owner fell ill and could no longer care for me. I’m very sweet and mild-mannered, love treats, and enjoy being perched up on a cat tower. My adoption fee is $80 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccines. To adopt me, come meet me downtown at River Kitty Cat Cafe!
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
Where Are The Free Public Wifi Zones Across Evansville?
These days you pretty much need internet access to do anything, so it's important that free public wifi zones are popping up across Evansville. For many of us, we use the internet every day. It's where we connect with our friends and family, it's where we get the news, and it's where we find information. Many students rely on the internet to access assignments and homework. In this day and age access to the internet has become a necessity.
Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend
Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
Craziest Pizza Toppings in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When it comes to pizza toppings, there are a wide variety of options. However, these might be the craziest pizzas in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Pizza is probably one of the most popular food items in the United States. That being said, what toppings should go on a pizza can be highly debated. I worked in the pizza industry throughout high school and college, and to this day I stand by the fact that pineapple does not belong on a pizza. However, I also say that a pizza isn't a good pizza if it doesn't have mushrooms on there. I understand that mushrooms are also a pizza topping that folks disagree on quite often.
Nearly One Month Later Winning Hadi Shrine Half-Pot Ticket Still Unclaimed
Someone, somewhere in the Evansville area is going to lose over $108,000 if they don't let the Hadi Shrine Temple know they're holding on to the winning ticket from this summer's annual half pot drawing by next Thursday. The drawing took place back on July 11th, and according to the...
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
Evansville Police Officer Coordinates an Unforgettable Birthday Surprise for Young Man with Autism
Officer Taylor Merriss has been with the Evansville Police Department for seven years. Last year she stepped into the role of Special Projects Coordinator, and this week she was able to coordinate a very special surprise, that Noel will never forget. Meet Noel. Taylor first met her friend Noel through...
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Children’s Museum of Evansville Invites Families to Play for FREE This Week
With the prices of just about everything continuing to rise, it can be a challenge for families to find something fun and affordable to do together. The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) has an offer that is tough (impossible, actually) to beat. It's an Offer You Can't Refuse. Normally the...
Southern Indiana Woman Shocked When Tire Is Flattened By A Splinter
If you have driven through Evansville this week, I'm sure you've seen plenty of tree limbs and debris left from Monday's storms. I have a little Public Service Announcement for you, that might save you from getting a flat tire. So Many Trees in Roadways. Tiny Splinter Takes Out Tire.
Evansville Indiana’s Bluestocking Social To Celebrate Second Birthday & You’re Invited
Anytime a local business celebrates a birthday, it is cause for celebration but personally, I am pretty excited to see one of Evansville's indie bookstores thriving. Bluestocking Social, owned by Annie and Matt (and their shop pets!) is one of two independent bookstores in the city and they offer more than just books. Tucked away behind a bright blue door in a basement near the University of Evansville, Bluestocking Social supplies the city with books, art supplies ranging from painting materials to drawing needs, and printmaking tools. I have even purchased books from them that they ordered special for me.
Southern Indiana Historic Greeks Candy Renovation Project Seeking New Budget Quotes
Let's go back in time just a little bit. Back to the days of the Five & Dime shops, the hustle, and bustle of downtown businesses, and the classic malt shop. Greeks Candy Shop opened in Princeton, Indiana way back in 1906. It was a downtown hangout spot for teens. Dave Thomas, yes, THE Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's was very fond of Greeks. He lived in Princeton prior to inventing the Frosty.
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
Packed Kentucky Animal Shelter Offering Free Cat & Kitten Adoptions in August [PHOTOS]
Cat people this is for you. The Daviess County Animal Shelter is packed with kitties and they need the help of the community. The unfortunate reality of not spaying or neutering your cat means there will be lots of kitty cats running around town without a family or anywhere to go. A lot of these cats end up at a shelter. Many times the shelters are so full they don't have the room to house these innocent fur balls. What happens is unthinkable if they are not adopted.
Where to Take Your Tree Limbs from the Recent Storm Damage in Evansville
While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.
Evansville’s Eastside Target Gets ‘Glow Up’ Remodel to Be Complete August 2022
If you have been to the Eastside Target anytime in the past few months, you have probably wondered how long those storage trailers would be in the parking lot. Good news, there is a bullseye date for the remodel of Target to be done. What's the Deal With The Trailers?
