WMAZ
In Georgia's film industry, it's money over politics
DORAVILLE, Ga. — California’s high-profile effort to pull filmmakers out of Georgia won’t be easy. Economists say Georgia’s tax incentives for filmmakers remain the most generous in the country – even if Hollywood doesn’t like Georgia’s politics. A studio expansion project in Doraville...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
CBS 46
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations
Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
First-ever female pilot joins the Georgia State Patrol’s ranks
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol has made history by naming its first-ever female pilot. Trooper Haley Jo Lucas has received her wings and joined GSP’s Aviation Division. “Today we celebrate another milestone with the Department of Public Safety...We hope Trooper Lucas’ accomplishment inspires other young women to...
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
It's the most important part of addiction recovery — and often the most difficult to access
Residents in rural South Georgia are adamantly fighting a zoning request — a faith-based nonprofit called Redeemed Living wants to build cabins for men in addiction recovery on 23 acres of local farmland. But the neighbors don’t want them living next door. The goal, according to Redeemed Living,...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX launches Korea to the Moon, Georgia’s litigious spaceport
Welcome to Edition 5.05 of the Rocket Report! Don't look now, but we could be fewer than four weeks away from the launch of NASA's Space Launch System rocket. I have covered this booster for a dozen years and I'm so ready for this to finally happen. I've got plenty of coverage planned in the weeks ahead.
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
celebsbar.com
Bradley Cooper's Lookalike Found in Georgia - And He's Apparently A Thief!
Bradley Cooper‘s doppelganger has been located. A Georgia police department shared a video of a man who could easily pass for the 47-year-old actor and director, in connection with a robbery. According to the Henry County Police Department, the unnamed man was caught on camera swiping a rotary laser...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Here are activities and events you can go to this weekend in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The weekend is fast approaching! Here are some fun things you can do around Central Georgia community this weekend. It's August First Friday in Macon, and there are a host of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy!. - Bike Walk Macon and Bike...
CBS 46
Broken Contracts: Three customers out nearly $45K to unlicensed Ga. contractor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Joe Sgroe paid a contractor to build him a deck on his John’s Creek home. But after he paid $16,500, the contractor stopped the job with only a few boards screwed to his home. He reached out to CBS46′s consumer investigator Better Call Harry for...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Heavy rain floods I-285 as storms hammer metro Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in North Fulton County turned into a lake during heavy rain on Friday. Flooding submerged the Eastbound lanes near New Northside Dr. and Powers Ferry in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The flooding occurred after heavy rain...
