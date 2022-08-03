ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
In Georgia's film industry, it's money over politics

DORAVILLE, Ga. — California’s high-profile effort to pull filmmakers out of Georgia won’t be easy. Economists say Georgia’s tax incentives for filmmakers remain the most generous in the country – even if Hollywood doesn’t like Georgia’s politics. A studio expansion project in Doraville...
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
First-ever female pilot joins the Georgia State Patrol’s ranks

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol has made history by naming its first-ever female pilot. Trooper Haley Jo Lucas has received her wings and joined GSP’s Aviation Division. “Today we celebrate another milestone with the Department of Public Safety...We hope Trooper Lucas’ accomplishment inspires other young women to...
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
