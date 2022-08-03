ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police arrest man following shooting, standoff at apartment complex

Henrico Police have arrested a 35-year-old county man in connection with a shooting and standoff that occurred in an Eastern Henrico apartment complex July 31. Terrance Antonio Brawner, 35, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of the attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling, and felony vandalism. Brawner is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.
Bay Net

Father And Son Found Deceased After Swimming In The Potomac River

COBB ISLAND, Md. – Yesterday evening a father and son were reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point. The child was found deceased last night. Search teams continued this morning and located the father, deceased. Continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk...
