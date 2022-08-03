HMC Farms' Chelsea Ketelsen Discusses Organic Stonefruit Portfolio

Read on www.andnowuknow.com
TechCrunch
Spread eyes strawberries and alternative meat following Series A raise
Spread has also been pushing to bring down the cost of its produce over the past decade. Vertical farming may be a novelty with its own built-in advantages (less water and land use, no pesticides, etc.), but being truly competitive on the grocery store shelves means — at very least — matching the price of existing produce.
I sold the rights to my Groove Armada songs to buy a farm – now I hope to revolutionise food production
On the way back from a gig 15 years ago, I read an article on the environmental consequences of food production. It made for sobering reading, and ended by saying: “If you don’t like the system, don’t depend on it.” I was inspired to transform our garden in France into a vegetable patch in a quest for self-sufficiency. This quickly escalated, and I ended up selling the rights to my songs with Groove Armada to buy a farm nearby. After 12 years in the agricultural school of hard knocks, what we learned there is now being applied on a National Trust farm near Swindon for which we were awarded the tenancy last year.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Agravitae and TKO Farms partner to create market for graviola-based products in the U.S.
Together, Agravitae and TKO Farms have developed a proprietary process to freeze dry the vine-ripened fruit to preserve its nutritional qualities. Armed with this new technology, they have also developed a range of products that are making their way into the U.S. market. Agravitae (Tustin, CA) has partnered with TKO...
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Food recall news: Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination
Food recall news: Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination. FRESNO, Calif. – July 28, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.
Phys.org
Growing cereal crops with less fertilizer
Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have found a way to reduce the amount of nitrogen fertilizers needed to grow cereal crops. The discovery could save farmers in the United States billions of dollars annually in fertilizer costs while also benefiting the environment. The research comes out of the...
modernfarmer.com
Meet the New York Dairy Sisters Showcasing Real Life on the Farm
The NY Farm Girls want to show the world what modern-day dairy farming looks like. Frustrated by the narrative that paints dairy farmers as cruel and uncaring, the three sisters—Evelyn (23), Claudia (21) and Jojo Leubner (17)—are using their social media savvy to showcase their day-to-day lives on their Marrietta, New York dairy farm.
USDA cracking down on salmonella in chicken products
The federal government on Monday announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down. The proposed U.S. Department of Agriculture rules would declare salmonella an adulterant — a contaminant that can cause...
‘Delectable and ripe’: readers’ favourite pick-your-own farms
On a cycling tour of Scotland last year, the alluring aroma of fragrant fields full of strawberries, drifting up a hill, caused me to pause my pedalling and follow my nose. It was an excellent decision. The well-signposted Craigie’s Farm, at South Queensferry near Edinburgh, beckoned me towards an array of fruits as sustenance for my cycling. I filled up on raspberries and cherries and took veg too for the camp later. There’s also a lovely farm shop and little cafe where I sat sipping tea, contemplating which of my picks to eat first – almost reluctant to get back on the saddle.
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella in poultry, the issues and solutions, hearing from the experts
PITTSBURGH, PA — In an IAFP 2022 session on Aug. 1 titled “Salmonella in Poultry: Issues and Solutions” speakers talked about how the contamination of poultry with Salmonella continues to be one of the most pressing issues in food safety. Salmonella serotype Enteritidis and Typhimurium are responsible...
foodlogistics.com
How Food Waste Reduction Helps Restaurants Fight Inflation
A popular conversation starter as of late is gas prices. Circling $6 per gallon in most U.S. cities, inflation directly affects gas. U.S. inflation is now running at an annual rate of 8.6%, the highest it has been in 40 years. However, gas isn’t the only thing that is experiencing price hikes. Food and anything else is also slowly rising.
BBC
Cider change could stop decline in orchards - Bromyard cider maker
Raising the minimum level of fruit juice in cider would help stop a decline in orchards in England, the owners of a cider maker said. The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has urged the government to increase the figure as it reviews alcohol duty. Susanna and James Forbes, who run...
Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'
Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
