Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about it,” she said.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO