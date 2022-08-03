Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire

Read on wibqam.com
2 dead after Sunday morning wreck
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Two people were killed Sunday after a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car...
3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
Community members will be honored with a pavilion dedication
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 11, the 12 Points Revitalization Inc. will be honoring community members who have been helpful to the community with a pavilion dedication. The structure will be located at 1323 Lafayette Avenue. Those being honored include Keymark Construction, the group that donated their...
Duke Energy crews removing old transmission towers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews from Duke Energy are working to remove old transmission line towers and wiring in the wetlands of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area Friday. Residents driving by the area may notice a helicopter flying low as the crews work to remove five of the...
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
Collett Park unveils new feature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about it,” she said.
