ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Research in pigs shakes up what we know about dying

By Katie Hunt
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

New research by MIT scientists shows how microglia contribute to Alzheimer’s disease

Microglia slow down neuron activity. The type of cells also results in the build-up of lipids. Treating them may be an effective cure for Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disorder that is currently being studied across the world in the hopes of preventing its development and curing its symptoms. Now MIT researchers may have found the key to its treatment in a type of cell called microglia.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Transplants#Yale University#Stroke#Nyu#Organex
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
CNN

'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle

There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease

That phrase "no pain, no gain" might truly apply to people with peripheral artery disease, a new study finds. Researchers found that people with PAD who walked at a pace that caused discomfort or even pain improved their walking ability. "Exercise that induces leg pain is beneficial, though difficult," said...
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find a Better Way To Treat Gout

Should doctors rethink the standard gout treatment?. Gout is caused by the accumulation of urate crystals in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a staple treatment to help lower blood urate levels in afflicted people. However, a new clinical trial reported in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that benzbromarone, a less popular medication, may be better in low dosages.
SCIENCE
Scrubs Magazine

After Studying Near-Death Experiences, Researchers Say They Believe in the Afterlife

Jim Tucker and Jennifer Kim Penberthy announced they believe in some type of afterlife at a South by Southwest panel in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. As psychiatry professors at the University of Virginia, they’ve spent a lot of time looking into what happens after we die. Tucker studies near-death experiences and children that claim to remember their past lives, while Penberthy studies near-death experiences and after-death communications, which is when people claim to be visited by a deceased loved one.
AUSTIN, TX
Parade

Here's What 'Medical Gaslighting' Means—and How to Know If You're a Victim Of It

When we hear the term “gaslighting” the first thing that comes to mind is gaslighting in relationships. It’s a form of manipulation that makes the other person doubt their opinion and perception. To gain power and control, a gaslighter flips the script so you believe you did something wrong. In some cases, gaslighting can be subtle, which is why it’s important to know what to look for.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say

Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
SCIENCE
BBC

Depression myths: 'Stopping medication made me twice as bad'

Shock headlines suggesting anti-depressants don't work swept across social media recently. The reports have been challenged and some myths debunked. But what is like for people taking medication to read those stories?. "A $15bn hustle?" "Not based on science." Just two of the headlines after a medical study - based...
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The collision of two distant neutron stars released one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever recorded, scientists say. The collision marked the first time scientists have recorded millimeter-wavelength light from a fiery explosion to be caused by the merger of a neutron star with another star. It was observed on Nov. 6, 2021.
ASTRONOMY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy