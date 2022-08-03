Research in pigs shakes up what we know about dying

Read on www.cnn.com
Lumos! US researchers show how light can be used to treat cancers
It is all about correcting mitochondrial dysfunction.
New research by MIT scientists shows how microglia contribute to Alzheimer’s disease
Microglia slow down neuron activity. The type of cells also results in the build-up of lipids. Treating them may be an effective cure for Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disorder that is currently being studied across the world in the hopes of preventing its development and curing its symptoms. Now MIT researchers may have found the key to its treatment in a type of cell called microglia.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
6 Possible Side Effects of Eating Too Many Tomatoes
The side effects of eating too many tomatoes include issues like increased risk of bladder issues, migraines, bloating and diarrhea, but these are all rare.
'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle
There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease
That phrase "no pain, no gain" might truly apply to people with peripheral artery disease, a new study finds. Researchers found that people with PAD who walked at a pace that caused discomfort or even pain improved their walking ability. "Exercise that induces leg pain is beneficial, though difficult," said...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find a Better Way To Treat Gout
Should doctors rethink the standard gout treatment?. Gout is caused by the accumulation of urate crystals in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a staple treatment to help lower blood urate levels in afflicted people. However, a new clinical trial reported in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that benzbromarone, a less popular medication, may be better in low dosages.
Scrubs Magazine
After Studying Near-Death Experiences, Researchers Say They Believe in the Afterlife
Jim Tucker and Jennifer Kim Penberthy announced they believe in some type of afterlife at a South by Southwest panel in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. As psychiatry professors at the University of Virginia, they’ve spent a lot of time looking into what happens after we die. Tucker studies near-death experiences and children that claim to remember their past lives, while Penberthy studies near-death experiences and after-death communications, which is when people claim to be visited by a deceased loved one.
You should not stay awake after midnight, research reveals — here's why
Scientists warn that human minds are not made to stay awake past midnight. A new thesis called Mind After Midnight suggests that humans are more prone to negative stimuli after midnight. Reason sleeps, and so should the human mind. Do you ever feel at midnight like you're suffocating due to...
Good News Network
Trendy Type of Norwegian Cheese May Stave Off Bone Thinning, Shows New Study
Just a small portion of Jarlsberg can help stop bones getting weaker without boosting cholesterol, according to new findings. Researchers say health benefits are unique to the Nordic dairy product and aren’t found in other types of cheese. Jarlsberg is a nutty, mild and semi-soft cheese with holes in...
A gut-health expert explains the probiotics that are worth taking — and how to increase your intake of 'good' bacteria through food
Dr. Alexandra Shustina, a board-certified gastroenterologist, said certain probiotic species could help treat health disorders like IBS and eczema.
What Happens To Your Body If You Lose A Lot Of Blood?
From a nosebleed to menstruation, losing blood can be a natural part of life. In some cases, however, losing blood can mean a critical emergency.
Here's What 'Medical Gaslighting' Means—and How to Know If You're a Victim Of It
When we hear the term “gaslighting” the first thing that comes to mind is gaslighting in relationships. It’s a form of manipulation that makes the other person doubt their opinion and perception. To gain power and control, a gaslighter flips the script so you believe you did something wrong. In some cases, gaslighting can be subtle, which is why it’s important to know what to look for.
Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say
Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
BBC
Depression myths: 'Stopping medication made me twice as bad'
Shock headlines suggesting anti-depressants don't work swept across social media recently. The reports have been challenged and some myths debunked. But what is like for people taking medication to read those stories?. "A $15bn hustle?" "Not based on science." Just two of the headlines after a medical study - based...
Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The collision of two distant neutron stars released one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever recorded, scientists say. The collision marked the first time scientists have recorded millimeter-wavelength light from a fiery explosion to be caused by the merger of a neutron star with another star. It was observed on Nov. 6, 2021.
CNN
