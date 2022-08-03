White house says Biden focus is on keeping oil prices down after OPEC+ output increase

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is focused on keeping oil prices down, the White House said on Wednesday after OPEC+ members decided top raise oil output by 100,000 barrels per day, an amount analysts said was an insult after the president's trip to Saudi Arabia.

"What we're focused on is keeping those prices down," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing. "We wanted to see some increases in the production before we announced the trip and we actually saw that in that first week of June."

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

