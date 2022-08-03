ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

An Atlanta Entrepreneur Spends Over $8K In A Day & TikTok Has So Many Feelings About It

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lsfH_0h3WG3Le00

An Atlanta woman shared a "day in the life" video where she spent more than $8,000 and TikTok users have so much to say about it.

In a viral video captioned "How Much I Spend In A Day" which amassed more than 1.8 million views, entrepreneur and content creator Summer Reign Henning (@_reignland on TikTok) shared a snippet from her daily routine and a quick insight into her spending habits.

Some of her expenses included:

  • Grocery Delivery: $307
  • Car Cleaning and Detailing: $450
  • Starbucks Run: $13
  • Custom Louis Vuitton Luggage: $5,050
  • Facial: $850
  • Brunch: $118
  • Gas Valet: $110
  • Flight Booking: $1,729

In total, she spent $8,627 over the course of one day.

How much I spend in a day as an entrepreneur living in Atlanta #CVSPaperlessChallenge #dayinmylife #entrepreneurtok #blackgirlluxury #richblackgirltiktok #luxurylife #luxurylife #slushatl #fyp

Video viewers went straight to the comments and had so many feelings regarding her flexible budget.

"& I’m over here thinking spending $100 a day is to much 😩 I need to upgrade my life" one user, Paris Da'Vinci conveyed with envy.

Another person joked that's what he makes over the course of four months.

A daycare owner chimed in saying despite owning three businesses that are doing well, she would never spend $8,000 in a day unless it's on her own business.

Many wondered how they can land themselves in a similar position.

Henning clarified in her comment section how she can afford her current spending habits.

"I do credit repair, teach credit education, have a partnership with Amazon & Wayfair and own a few short-term rentals," she explained.

On her personal website, she sells business courses, ebooks and guides on financial topics such as credit repair, taxes and "millionaire marketing." She also sells clothing and merchandise which revolve around the general theme of wealth.

Comments / 8

t alex
4d ago

uh no shes not spending that much everyday she just decided to spend that much in a spree unless she is a list or something she is not living that life

Reply
5
☝❤
3d ago

she must be rich? and it must be nice to have money like that! ppl are having a hard time keeping up with rent and supplying kids for school

Reply
4
LuvLife320
3d ago

Never been a bragger because I've always felt like I can show you better than I can tell you. It's not necessary nor is it anyone's business. Be careful doing that as you may set yourself up for something that could backfire.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

This Texas Cafe’s Viral TikToks Normalize Kindness & This Video With 53M Views Is Too Sweet

In Dallas, TX there is a cafe with the mission of spreading kindness among people, and they are doing so by creating heartwarming videos on TikTok. La La Land Kind Cafe's account on the social platform has garnered 5.9 million followers who absolutely adore the Texas business' "Drive-by-kindness" series where the video creators drive up to strangers and pay a compliment.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
ANIMALS
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris
Thrillist

KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
rollingout.com

Black woman with longest fingernails ever shares why she grew them out (video)

On Aug. 2, Minnesota resident Diana Armstrong won the Guinness World Record for the “longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female)” and “longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female).”. The 63-year-old has a combined nail length of 42 feet, 10.4 inches. The last time...
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy