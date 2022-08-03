Read on www.webmd.com
The New War on Science: 4 Reasons People Reject Good Data
Aug. 5, 2022 – Thanks to science, we know the world isn’t flat, that the Earth revolves around the sun (and not the reverse), and that microbes cause infectious diseases. So why is scientific skepticism a global phenomenon – and one that appears to be getting worse, if the crazy stuff you saw your friend post on social media this morning is any indication?
Hitting the Road With Migraine
I have loved to travel since I was a little girl. I enjoy all the prep -- shopping for cute outfits in advance, organizing the itinerary, and scouring hotels online. I even like the not-so-fun stuff like setting up my international cell phone plan or organizing my vitamins to take for each day. Someone showed me how to make a wish list on Amazon a few years back, and now I have one for each big trip (and sometimes the small ones)!
When COVID and Asthma Collide
You can do all of the right things and still get COVID!. These days, it really seems like something that is making the rounds. Most of us know at least one person (or 12) who just tested positive. If you have asthma, it doesn’t make it less disconcerting. It’s a little less scary than 2020 or 2021, but not much!
How Retraining Your Brain Could Help With Lower Back Pain
Aug. 5, 2022 – Are you among the hundreds of millions of people worldwide with low back pain? If so, you may be familiar with standard treatments like surgery, shots, medications, and spinal manipulations. But new research suggests the solution for the world’s leading cause of disability may lie in fixing how the brain and the body communicate.
Blood Protein May Show Cancer Death and Diabetes Risks
Aug. 5, 2022 – A protein in the blood could serve as an early indicator for patients who face risks for diabetes and death from cancer, according to a new study published in Diabetologia. People with the highest levels of prostasin in their blood were twice as likely to...
Long COVID Doubles Risk of Some Serious Outcomes in Children, Teens: Study
Long COVID have about twice the risk of getting serious outcomes, compared to others without COVID. Heart inflammation; a blood clot in the lung; or a blood clot in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis were the most common bad outcomes in a new study. Even though the risk was higher for these and some other serious events, the overall numbers were small.
