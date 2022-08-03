Read on www.voanews.com
Ethiopia's Military: 800 Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Recent Clashes
Mogadishu, Somalia — Ethiopia's military says security forces killed more than 800 fighters from the Somali militant group al-Shabab after Shabab fighters launched a rare cross-border attack. General Tesfaye Ayalew, the head of deployment for Ethiopia's national defense forces, said more than 800 al-Shabab fighters, including 24 top leaders,...
Voice of America
Rwanda Denies Reports of Military Intervention in DRC
Kigali, Rwanda — Rwanda's government has rejected a United Nations report that said Rwandan troops have been conducting military activities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and are supporting M23 rebels there. The Rwandan government issued a communique late Thursday aimed at discrediting the claim, which was first...
Voice of America
Nigeria Demands Google Close Channels Linked to Separatists
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities have asked the search engine Google to shut down YouTube channels and livestreams linked to separatist and terrorist groups in the country. Nigeria's information minister, Lai Mohammed, made the appeal Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with executives of Google. He said the concerns...
Voice of America
Nigeria Fines Broadcasters Over BBC Bandit Documentary
Nigerian regulators have fined three broadcasters the equivalent of $12,000 each for airing a BBC documentary about bandit militias who raid villages and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom in the country's northwest. The National Broadcasting Commission said in a press release on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on Multichoice...
Voice of America
Cameroon PM Says Peace Returning To Separatist Regions; Residents Not So Sure
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroonian separatists have rejected the prime minister's declaration that their fight for independence has been largely crushed. Joseph Dion Ngute said federal troops have brought peace to conflict areas, and said life is returning to normal. But analysts say it's too early to declare victory and rebels have vowed to keep fighting to carve out an English-speaking state from Francophone-majority Cameroon.
Voice of America
Senegalese Separatists Sign Peace Deal With Government
Dakar, Senegal — Some rebels involved in one of Africa’s longest-running separatist conflicts have agreed to lay down their arms. The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance and Senegal's government signed a peace deal Thursday in neighboring Guinea-Bissau. Separatist leader Cesar Atoute Badiate and a delegate from Senegalese...
Voice of America
US Top Diplomat Blinken in South Africa on Africa Tour
Johannesburg — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western...
Voice of America
Africa Sees Some Artifacts Returned, Seeks Many More
African countries have reclaimed many historic objects, called artifacts, from European countries. Recently, Nigeria and Germany signed a deal for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. The deal followed French President Emmanuel Macron's decision last year to sign over 26 pieces known as the Abomey Treasures. Those are valuable artworks from the 19th century Dahomey kingdom in present-day Benin.
Voice of America
US Announces Another $150 Million for Africa Food Crisis
Accra, Ghana — U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday announced a $150 million package for Africa to help address food and humanitarian crises. Speaking before a gathering of over 500 participants at the University of Ghana in Accra, Thomas-Greenfield said the world is facing unprecedented food crises, requiring what she termed an "unprecedented global response."
Voice of America
Police Break up Muslim Gathering in Kashmir, Dozens Detained
SRINAGAR, India — Police on Sunday detained dozens of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir as they dispersed Shiite Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram. Scores of Muslims defied severe security restrictions in parts of the main city of Srinagar and took to the...
Voice of America
US Official: Sub-Saharan Africa Food Security Hardest Hit by Russia's War
A senior U.S. official said Friday that sub-Saharan Africa is the region hardest hit by disruptions to the global food supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Food prices worldwide are 23% higher than a year ago, but they hit the hardest in sub-Saharan Africa where food consumes 40% of household budgets," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an audience at the University of Ghana in Accra. "Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war on Ukraine on food security."
Inside Somalia’s vicious cycle of deforestation for charcoal
As gas prices rise Somalis are turning to the affordable energy source, driving unsustainable logging – as al-Shabaab condemns but profits from the trade
Voice of America
US Diplomat Visits Uganda, Week After Lavrov Visit
Kampala, Uganda — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that her visit to Kampala on August 4 was to reaffirm and strengthen the U.S. relationship with Uganda, not to compete with Russia. Her trip came just days after one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Voice of America
New Evidence Shows How Myanmar's Military Planned the Rohingya Purge
In mid-2017, in a remote area of Myanmar, senior Burmese military commanders held secret talks about operations against the minority Rohingya Muslim population. They discussed ways to insert spies into Rohingya villages, resolved to demolish Muslim homes and mosques, and laid plans for what they clinically referred to as "area clearance."
Voice of America
Unregulated Campaign Spending Disenfranchises Youth, Women in Kenya
Spending by candidates ahead of Kenya's August 9 presidential election has been among the highest in the world, raising concerns about its impact on the nation’s democratic development. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi.
Voice of America
Iraq Sentences 4 to Life Over January Attack on Baghdad Airport
Baghdad — An Iraqi court Sunday sentenced four people to life in prison over an attack on Baghdad airport early this year that damaged two empty civilian planes on the tarmac. It is the first verdict in such a case, despite dozens of rocket and drone attacks that have...
Voice of America
Israeli Strikes Hit Gaza, Islamic Jihad Vows Response
GAZA — Israeli forces bombed targets they said were linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza on Friday, killing a commander and prompting vows of retaliation from the militant group, which said it could hit Tel Aviv in response. Local health officials said at least seven people,...
Voice of America
Islamic State Bombing Kills 8 Afghan Shiite Mourners in Kabul
A powerful bomb exploded Friday near a Shiite Muslim religious gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least eight civilians and wounding 18 others. The regional branch of the self-proclaimed Islamic State terrorist group took responsibility for the attack. Eyewitnesses said members of the minority group, including women and children, were...
Voice of America
UN Agency Warns of Cambodian Threats to Journalists
GENEVA — Journalists in Cambodia are facing increasing threats and being prevented from doing their jobs amid growing restrictions on press freedom and civic and political rights, the U.N human rights office there said this week. The U.N. agency's report, issued August 3, describes press freedom in Cambodia from...
Voice of America
Egypt Brokers Truce in Israel-Gaza Border Violence
Jerusalem — Egypt helped broker a cease-fire to end the fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. The truce was set to begin at 11:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT). An Egyptian intelligence official told The Associated Press that both sides had agreed to the truce. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the cease-fire talks.
