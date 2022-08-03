The months of the year, ranked by New York City weather

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame songwriter Paul Simon said it best when he wrote the song “The Only Living Boy in New York” in 1969.

“I can gather all the news I need on the weather report,” wrote Simon, who grew up in New York City. Like anyone who has spent time in New York, Simon knows that the weather can determine everything you need to know about how your day will go.

I don’t watch cable news, so I don’t have a traditional weather forecaster, but I have Twitter push notifications for @nymetrowx. It has become one of the best resources I have to know what the world is like outside my window.

John Homenuk, who studied meteorology at Kean University, runs the account. He describes the New York Metro Weather as “hype-free NYC weather forecasts” and shares updates to more than 50,000 followers.

Here is how he described how he found his voice (via Gothamist):

“We’re all New Yorkers, right? Everyone here knows the deal, whether it’s complaining about the weather or enjoying hearing about the weather or whatever people enjoy talking about it. So I thought, let’s make the conversation more about what the impacts are going to be on the day-to-day New Yorker, that’s commuting to work or walking to the coffee shop or going to happy hour. And instead of the jargon, let’s just have a conversation and make it so people can understand what’s going on. And since then, we’ve seen the interaction pick up and it’s been a lot more fun for us too, just talking to people and getting to meet people and seeing the account grow.”

The account posts memes and GIFs and uses a lighter tone than most are used to experiencing when they come across weather reports.

But my favorite thing about the account is that it uses a 0-to-10 number system to describe the “vibe” of the day. That rating gives a simple answer about how comfortable it will be to go outside in NYC.

So when Evan Zamir recently ranked the months of the year on Twitter and our staff decided to do the same, I immediately thought: What if I used the average daily rating for each month to help determine my rankings?

Homenuk loved the idea and gave me a spreadsheet with an archived rating for each day, dating back to May 2021, and I was able to find my results. My method was easy. I simply took the average score from each day to give each month a rating.

Then, like a college professor, I graded each month on a weighted scale based on the top overall month. For example, if the top overall month had an average rating of 7.43 and the sixth-best month had an average rating of 5.77, divide the second number by the first and you get 77.6 percent — which gets a C+ in school.

Below, you can find the data-backed rankings of the best months in NYC. Please remember these grades are not based on my opinion and that there are some shocking surprises to be revealed in this list! Global warming is having an insane impact on winter.

If you don’t live here, note these results when booking travel plans:

12

January

SAMPLE – “Feeling like below zero this morning, and the single digits most of the day. The vibes are way too cold, man.” (Jan 15, 2022 // 2 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 3.23

WEIGHTED GRADE – F

11

August

EXAMPLE – “Heat Index values up to 107° F by this afternoon. Wildfire smoke in the sky. The vibes are bad. A great day to be extremely indoors.” (Aug 12, 2021 // 0 out 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 3.61

WEIGHTED GRADE – F

10

February

EXAMPLE – “We start the day with a light wintry mix and freezing rain, transitioning to a cold drizzle. Temperatures topping out in the upper 30’s later. Struggling to find many redeeming qualities here.” (Feb 7, 2022 // 1 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 3.89

WEIGHTED GRADE – F

9

March

EXAMPLE – “High’s in the lower 30’s. Blustery northwest winds. This ain’t it, man.” (Mar 28, 2022 // 2 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 4.71

WEIGHTED GRADE – D

8

July

EXAMPLE – “SpongeBob wrote a song about being indoors and I think it was meant for days specifically like this. Feels like the lower 100’s this afternoon with heat and humidity. A few isolated strong storms are possible. It sucks out. The vibes are bad.” (Jul 21, 2022 // 1 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 5.12

WEIGHTED GRADE – D+

7

April

EXAMPLE – “Now we’re talking! Sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 60’s and a nice breeze. And it’s Friday! The vibes are great!!” (Apr 22, 2022 // 9 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 5.70

WEIGHTED GRADE – C+

6

December

AVERAGE SCORE – 5.77

WEIGHTED GRADE – C+

5

November

EXAMPLE – Sunny, highs in the mid 60’s, low dew points. Ridiculously nice for this time of year. The vibes are so good. (Nov 8, 2021 // 10 out of 10)

SCORE – 6.03

GRADE – B-

4

October

EXAMPLE – Think of today’s weather like most dates. It starts off fine, but a few hours in it all starts to go downhill. Next thing you know, they’re still talking but you’re texting your best friend planning to be watching Netflix in an hour. (Oct 21, 2021 // 3 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 6.45

WEIGHTED GRADE – B+

3

September

EXAMPLE – 75. Sunny. Cryin’ pumpkin spiced tears in the club. (Sep 25, 2021 // 10 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 6.70

WEIGHTED GRADE – A-

2

May

EXAMPLE – “We’ve waited patiently for this one, and it’s finally here. Partly sunny skies, a light breeze, low humidity and highs in the upper 70’s. The vibes are immaculate!!” (May 29, 2022 // 10 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 6.95

WEIGHTED GRADE – A

1

June

EXAMPLE – Guys, it’s here. Highs in the upper 70’s, low humidity and a light westerly wind. The vibes are immaculate!! (Jun 4, 2022 // 10 out of 10)

AVERAGE SCORE – 7.43

WEIGHTED GRADE – A+