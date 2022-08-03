The 7 best LeBron James trade destinations if everything goes left with the Lakers

LeBron James contract years are always a good time. Just ask Cleveland Cavalier and Miami Heat fans how these things go. They’re not filled with drama at all, right y’all?

Lakers fans are in for a whirlwind this season. James is entering the last year of his deal and all eyes are on the biggest face in the NBA. He’s extension eligible starting on August 4 and the Lakers will almost certainly offer him a new two-year, $97.1 million extension.

James almost certainly won’t sign it.

Why should he? He’s got all the leverage in the world and he’s got time. He doesn’t need to sign right now and, plus, he’s a billionaire now — he doesn’t need another $100 million from the Lakers.

He wants two things: To play with his son and to play for a championship. To make the latter happen, James is keeping his finger pressed on the scale to push the Lakers into making moves. He wants a Russell Westbrook trade. And if it means sacrificing the Lakers’ last two future draft picks to get it done? He wants to do it. He can force them into that corner by threatening to leave if they don’t. An extension destroys that leverage, which is why he won’t sign it.

But the Lakers still seem steadfast in their unwillingness to completely mortgage their future to grant LeBron’s wishes. So now, this is a pretty expensive game of chicken.

This ends in two ways. On one hand, somebody caves. Either James signs the extension and plays on or the Lakers make the deal.

But on the other hand? This could get ugly. What does ugly look like? A LeBron James trade.

That won’t happen. It can’t. You don’t just trade LeBron James. But if you did? Here are some teams that you might think about calling that could put together some pretty sweet packages for the Lakers forward.

Let’s dive into the chaos.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

1

Mavericks

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks feel like a sleeper team to me in this sort of situation.

No, they don’t have the prospects to make things work. But they do have all of their future draft picks available including the Knicks’ 2023 pick this season. On top of that, they’ve got a number of tradeable salaries to make the money work and match LeBron’s $44 million number this season.

It’s not a realistic landing spot. But the NBA is unpredictable. And if he were to say “I want out,” this would be a great spot for the Lakers to look at to refill their draft coffers while picking up players who might help them build an actual roster filled with legitimate rotation players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Plus, James and Luka Doncic would be extremely fun as a combo. He loves the kid already.

2

Heat

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A LeBron James return to Miami would be pretty fun after his return to the Cavs. And anytime there’s a big star available, you know Pat Riley has to sniff around.

They don’t really have draft assets to get it done and a Tyler Herro extension would put them on ice until January in this case, but that’s alright. Nothing is happening here immediately. James won’t sign his extension and nobody expects him to.

So if things ever go awry, expect the Miami Heat to lurk in the background.

3

Nuggets

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Can you imagine LeBron James and Nikola Jokic as a combination? Man, that could be something special.

James would finally be able to play off the ball with maybe the best playmaker in the game as his center. He’d be able to cut off ball and focus on scoring, which would be great news for fans who want him to snag that number 1 spot on the all-time scoring list.

The Nuggets have the talent and salary to get it done. Jamal Murray would likely be included in the deal and, even with his injury issues, Michael Porter Jr. is still a better prospect than anything the Lakers have on the roster.

There would, of course, be draft compensation involved. Their cupboard is a bit bare, but they might have the talent on hand available to make up for it.

4

Celtics

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics could easily make that same offer they made for Kevin Durant and it’d probably be good enough. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, another role player and a pick or two would get it done.

But we’re also at the point where the Celtics probably aren’t doing this, honestly. If they aren’t trading for KD with four years left on his deal, they won’t trade for James with one. Not unless he committed to the organization in some major way.

And they’ve probably had too many battles against each other for James to ever want to do that. So let’s just tuck this one away.

5

Pelicans

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A Pelicans trade could be fun for all parties involved. The deal would probably need to be centered around Brandon Ingram — especially since Zion Williamson can’t be traded after signing his new extension for at least a year.

An Ingram return to LA would be a good time. Plus, LeBron James and Zion Williamson sounds like an insanely fun (and athletic!) combination. The Pelicans have the salaries and the draft picks to get it done.

The only question would be whether James could see himself there long-term or if he’d just be a rental.

6

Warriors

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

This is the one everyone has been waiting for. The Golden State Warriors, man. The biggest rival of LeBron James’ career. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. With LeBron James? That’d be scary.

This might be the most realistic landing spot out there if LeBron really wanted to be traded.

They’ve got the salary to get it done with Wiggins. They’ve got the prospects in Kuminga, Moody, Wiseman and Poole. It’d just need a greenlight. James has said he’d love to play with Steph Curry before. Having the two most iconic players of their generation together on the court might be too much to pass up.

7

Cavaliers

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors’ trade might be the most realistic, but a third return to Cleveland might be the most fun.

This would be James returning to the place where it all started for him to close out his career. It’s a move many already think is on the table. The Cavaliers are good now. Really, really good.

The question is would they be willing to split their already good core of players up for the last few seasons of LeBron James’ career. If we’re being honest? The answer is probably no. Especially when they could sign him in free agency outright after next season. There’s not really any need to trade for him.

But it’d be extremely fun and a cool story to wrap what has been one of the greatest arcs we’ve seen in NBA history.