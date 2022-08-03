7 heated road-rage quotes from NASCAR’s 2022 Indy road course race

Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed breakdown of the latest absurd, funny and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues within the racing world.

Most of our NASCAR Feuds of the Week during the 2022 season have been all about two drivers aggressively racing each other and responding with on-track payback. There was also an incident of drivers trying to fight each other with their cars, plus a literal fist fight that broke out earlier this year.

But this week’s feud is more about drivers’ general frustration and anger — sometimes directed at their competitors, sometimes at themselves and other times at their own cars.

The latest NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course was intense — particularly with Turn 1 wreaking havoc on the field before Tyler Reddick walked away with his second checkered flag of the season — which makes eavesdropping on their radio audio that much more entertaining. And with now just four regular-season races remaining before the playoffs begin in September, it’s likely that races are only going to get more fiery going into the postseason.

So, thanks to NASCAR’s and FOX Sports’ latest editions of the best radio highlights, here are seven heated road-rage quotes from Sunday’s overtime-induced 86-lap race in Indy.

1

Joey Hand: "Jackass."

Early in the chaotic race, Ross Chastain in the No. 1 Chevrolet made contact with Joey Hand’s No. 15 Ford as they were going into Turn 1 on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit. Both drivers spun and appeared to briefly lose control, leading Hand to deliver what’s surely not the worst insult directed at Chastain this season.

Hand finished 29th while Chastain was 27th.

2

Chris Buescher: "Gotta get this [expletive] fire out!"

One thing you really don’t want to happen while you’re behind the wheel of a race car is for said race car to catch on fire. Unfortunately for Buescher and his No. 17 Ford team, that’s exactly what happened Sunday.

Mark Gregory, No. 17 spotter: The rocker box is on fire. Buescher: Gotta get this [expletive] fire out! … Can’t see [expletive], guys!”

Early in the race while on pit road, Buescher’s car suddenly caught fire with smoke surrounding the car, making an unsafe situation even worse because of potential smoke inhalation. Buescher blamed contact from Bubba Wallace for the resulting flames.

“[I] wasn’t giving up. This team gave me way too good of a race car today to let somebody’s stupidity take us out that early,” Buescher told RACER of his 10th place finish. “I’m not going to make it a habit of staying inside cars that are on fire but kudos to this team for bringing such a good race car. Our Violet Defense Mustang was just fast, and we don’t have anything to show for it again. “I got wiped out by [Wallace] in Turn 1, KO’d the exhaust and rocker box, and the car caught on fire for our first pit stop and had to battle back.”

Thankfully, Buescher was OK and managed to pull off a 10th-place finish, despite this early obstacle.

3

Kevin Harvick: "Tell me all five of them, so I can wreck every one of them."

Harvick has had a tough season and even rougher race Sunday, getting caught up in a handful of incidents. This one was during Stage 2 of the race, and as cars entered Turn 1 in a huge pack and going four-wide (at least!) up against each other, Harvick was the collateral damage. And then he threatened to wreck pretty much any car around him.

Here’s how that exchange with his crew chief, Rodney Childers, went and a closer look at what happened:

Harvick: Tell me who bulldozed me. Childers: Basically, it was like five of them. Harvick: Tell me all five of them, so I can wreck every one of them.

Harvick ended up crashing out of the race and finishing 33rd.

4

A.J. Allmendinger: "This [expletive] thing drives so [expletive] bad!"

Allmendinger is one of the most skilled road course racers in NASCAR, so if he thinks there’s a problem with the car’s handling, he’s probably right. And at one point during the race, he ended up way off the course and in the nearby gravel and blamed his car for the error. He still finished seventh though.

5

Martin Truex Jr.: "[Allmendinger] keeps blocking me, I'm gonna [expletive] send him!"

Again, drivers were running at least three-wide going into Turn 1 off a restart, and Allmendinger was racing too aggressively for Truex’s liking. So he dished out a wreck threat before ultimately finishing 21st.

6

Austin Dillon: "I'm [expletive] stuck, dude! I can't go anywhere."

That pesky gravel on the outside of Indy’s road course created problems for a whole bunch of drivers Sunday. But Dillon and his No. 3 Chevrolet may have gotten the worst of it because in the final stage of the race, he got turned around, ended up in the gravel, spun his tires and got stuck. Not ideal.

“This is the dumbest [expletive] I’ve ever done,” Dillon added before finishing 30th.

7

Chase Elliott: "[Expletive] me, man."

Multiple cars wrecked during the incident that landed Dillon in the gravel, and Elliott was among those involved. And he was beyond frustrated with the entire day.

Elliott: [Expletive] me, man. … What a [expletive] day.

Elliott is also one of the best active road course racers in NASCAR and was surely hoping for his first road course win of the 2022 season. Instead, he settled for a 16th-place finish.