ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

The Sights & Sounds of the PGF Check-In & Final Day of Pool Play for Week 2 (Aug. 2, 2022)

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on extrainningsoftball.com

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Event News: AFCS 2 Welcomes 14U Teams to Sweet 16 (Aug. 4, 2022)

Many of the top 14U teams in the nation went to Chino Hills, CA, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. The teams got down to the Sweet 16 after Super Regional action. Here are some of Thursday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. *****
CHINO HILLS, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Summer of Golf: Welcome to the 19th Hole

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
extrainningsoftball.com

Event News: AFCS 2 is Down to the Elite Eight (Aug. 5, 2022)

Many of the top 14U teams in the nation went to Chino Hills, CA, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. Here are some of Friday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. *****. Eleven So Cal teams, including five OC Batbusters’ clubs, made it into...
CHINO HILLS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mr. Nguyen followed that dream

There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Sports
City
Huntington Beach, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Huntington Beach, CA
Sports
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Play#Checking In#Sports Complex#Bat#Bracket#The Sights Sounds#Pgf Nationals Week 2
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Kai Lounge to Open in Huntington Beach, California

Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
danapointtimes.com

Hansen Plaza Memorializes Dana Point Harbor Legend Don Hansen

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
newsantaana.com

A garage fire was put out by firefighters in Santa Ana tonight

At 7:11 tonight a fire broke out in a row of detached garages at the 2700 block of S. Fairview in Santa Ana. OCFA firefighters quickly knocked the fire down before it could threaten neighboring buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. The SAPD, Costa Mesa Fire...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor

A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna

The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy