The Sights & Sounds of the PGF Check-In & Final Day of Pool Play for Week 2 (Aug. 2, 2022)

Event News: AFCS 2 Welcomes 14U Teams to Sweet 16 (Aug. 4, 2022)
Many of the top 14U teams in the nation went to Chino Hills, CA, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. The teams got down to the Sweet 16 after Super Regional action. Here are some of Thursday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. *****
Summer of Golf: Welcome to the 19th Hole
Event News: AFCS 2 is Down to the Elite Eight (Aug. 5, 2022)
Many of the top 14U teams in the nation went to Chino Hills, CA, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. Here are some of Friday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. *****. Eleven So Cal teams, including five OC Batbusters’ clubs, made it into...
Mr. Nguyen followed that dream
There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
Event News: 14U Teams Qualify for Super Regionals at AFCS 2 (Aug. 3, 2022)
Many of the top 14U teams in the nation went to Chino Hills, CA, this week for the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series 2. Here are some of Wednesday’s highlights (All Rankings Extra Elite Eighty Club Rankings):. *****. In 14U winner’s bracket Regionals:. 2025 C Savannah Lira went 3...
Orange County Features Journey Tribute Band Saturday August 6 2022
OC Fair Features Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour at The Pacific Amphitheatre and Journey Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair...
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
Orange County Free Concerts In The Park Features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Thursday August 4 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Thursday August 4 2022 in Fountain Valley California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you...
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
Kai Lounge to Open in Huntington Beach, California
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
Whittier business honors life of Vin Scully with 'Vin' donuts
This Whittier donut shop started selling donuts in honor of iconic Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away on Tuesday.
USC football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
Hansen Plaza Memorializes Dana Point Harbor Legend Don Hansen
A garage fire was put out by firefighters in Santa Ana tonight
At 7:11 tonight a fire broke out in a row of detached garages at the 2700 block of S. Fairview in Santa Ana. OCFA firefighters quickly knocked the fire down before it could threaten neighboring buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. The SAPD, Costa Mesa Fire...
Coastal Commission probes “members only” signs on the sand at Hotel Laguna
Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a July 30 event have attracted scrutiny from state officials. Photos posted to a local Facebook group show a row of PVC pipe frames inserted into the sand displaying canvas...
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna
The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
