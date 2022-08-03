Read on www.sportstravelmagazine.com
WZZM 13
Two Grand Rapids teens bring home national cornhole title
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Grand Rapids teams represented West Michigan on the national stage at the 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships in South Carolina. In the juniors doubles championship, 14-year-old Jayden Ellis and 17-year-old Evan Vanos took home the crown, knocking out Tyler Cox and Terry Wilkey in the championship round.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hancock’s chicken brings Nashville heat to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
Apple Picking Guide: 15+ Favorite Apple Orchards in West Michigan
Growing up, my favorite family outings were to local fruit farms, especially the apple orchards in Michigan. Today, when the crisp fall air settles in, my mind turns to apple picking, the yummy things we’ll make with our apples, and the other fun fall activities included in a visit to our local apple orchards.
idesignarch.com
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
tornadopix.com
Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes
Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
Hudsonville homecoming after softball team wins Little League World Series
The Georgetown-Hudsonville All Star Junior League Softball team won the Junior League World Series over the weekend. The world champions defeated a team from South Carolina, 5-1.
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Sullivan Field scoreboard finds a new home
The former Sullivan Field scoreboard has found a new home at a Grand Rapids brewery.
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
Grand Rapids amphitheater agreement approved by Grand Action 2.0, arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An agreement approved Friday morning by the public authority that oversees Van Andel Arena lays out the terms of a partnership with Grand Action 2.0 for development of a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids. Officials said the agreement, between the Grand Rapids-Kent County...
Funnel cloud spotted in Ithaca, Mich.
Not all funnel clouds become tornados, many are formed and will remain a funnel cloud until the storm dissipates.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Rescuers searching for missing Lake Michigan swimmer
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A 21-year-old man was swept away from the shore while swimming in Lake Michigan on Sunday.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health fills key leadership roles
Two Grand Rapids hospitals are welcoming new leadership, one a former chief of surgery and the other a current Spectrum Health team member who is switching hospitals. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan recently named Dr. Vikram Kashyap vice president and department chief of Spectrum Health Frederik Meijer Heart & Vascular Institute and Jon Ashford COO of Spectrum Health Grand Rapids.
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Bakery and Snacks
Kellogg, General Mills and Frito-Lay co-manufacturer and Michigan bakery giant changes ownership
Roskam Baking Co. – one of the largest bakeries in the US, punching in over $600m in annual sales – is merging with better-for-you granola and snacks producer Organic Milling, following its acquisition by Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p). After nearly a century as a family-owned business, the Chicago-based...
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
