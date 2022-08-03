St. Louis Boeing workers accept new contract offer. Company avoids local strike.

A St. Louis man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-truck crash in Clark County, Illinois, police said. Claude Watson, 60, of St. Louis, died in the crash. The other truck driver, Duane Jones, 45, of Dayton, Ohio, was not hurt in the crash along Interstate 70 in Clark County, police said. The crash about 3:15 a.m. was about 150 miles northeast of St. Louis.

