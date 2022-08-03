For those who don't like math, the NASCAR playoff qualification system tends to create plenty of headaches. But with four races left in the regular season — Michigan (2-mile oval), Richmond (0.75-mile oval), Watkins Glen (road course) and Daytona (2.5-mile drafting oval) — things are starting to look fairly clear. And that's not just for those jockeying to get into the playoffs.

