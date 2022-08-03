Read on www.foxsports.com
FINAL LAPS: Ty Gibbs wins New Holland 250 at Michigan | NASCAR on FOX
After leading for 54 laps, Ty Gibbs won the New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Gibbs fell to 18th at one point in the race but climbed his way back to notch his fifth victory of the Xfinity series.
NASCAR playoff field coming into focus with four races left
For those who don't like math, the NASCAR playoff qualification system tends to create plenty of headaches. But with four races left in the regular season — Michigan (2-mile oval), Richmond (0.75-mile oval), Watkins Glen (road course) and Daytona (2.5-mile drafting oval) — things are starting to look fairly clear. And that's not just for those jockeying to get into the playoffs.
Wu, Im tied at storm-delayed Wyndham and face long Sunday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The largest cut since the PGA Tour went to top 65 and ties, followed by two delays for storms in the area, kept the Wyndham Championship from finishing the third round Saturday and set up a long final day of the regular season. Brandon Wu...
GOLF・
What Riqui Puig, Federico Bernardeschi signings mean for MLS
When 27-year-old Sebastian Giovinco left his hometown club Juventus for Major League Soccer's Toronto FC in 2015, it was seen as a game-changer. Never before had a bona fide European star in his prime — the "Atomic Ant" had 21 caps for Italy's national team when he swapped Serie A for TFC — left the continent to play in the top circuit in the United States and Canada.
MLS・
Premier League Preview: Can anyone challenge Liverpool, Manchester City?
The new Premier League season kicks off Friday, when Arsenal travels across London to meet Crystal Palace, and there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on across England's vaunted top flight on as the action gets underway. Here are five burning questions heading into the 2022-23 campaign. Can...
