NASCAR playoff field coming into focus with four races left

For those who don't like math, the NASCAR playoff qualification system tends to create plenty of headaches. But with four races left in the regular season — Michigan (2-mile oval), Richmond (0.75-mile oval), Watkins Glen (road course) and Daytona (2.5-mile drafting oval) — things are starting to look fairly clear. And that's not just for those jockeying to get into the playoffs.
What Riqui Puig, Federico Bernardeschi signings mean for MLS

When 27-year-old Sebastian Giovinco left his hometown club Juventus for Major League Soccer's Toronto FC in 2015, it was seen as a game-changer. Never before had a bona fide European star in his prime — the "Atomic Ant" had 21 caps for Italy's national team when he swapped Serie A for TFC — left the continent to play in the top circuit in the United States and Canada.
