Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
Aluminum spill in Coxsackie kills fish
An aluminum spill at Catskill's water treatment plant on Sunday that flowed into Potic Creek resulted in the death of several fish, according to an ongoing investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
Lake George bridges on Northway slated for replacement
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that a $21.1 million project is underway to replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George, Warren County. The two-year project will replace the twin spans located between Exits 22 and 23 with a single structure that will enhance safety and improve travel and resiliency along a vital artery for the flow of people and commerce in the North Country and Adirondacks. The new bridge will be constructed between the two existing bridges and will have an expected lifespan of 75 years, helping to ensure that this essential north-south route remains open and accessible for decades to come.
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
Copake Iron Works Gets $100k For Loop Railroad
Friends of Taconic State Park (FTSP) has received a $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to support the development of The Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works. The gift was announced at FTSP’s annual meeting on Saturday, July 30th at the Copake Iron Works National Heritage Area...
Cheese tour coming to Washington County
If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
Alfred Billings Street: Albany’s 19th Century State Poet
His father, Randall Sandal Street, was a general in the New York Militia and served in the War of 1812. A practicing lawyer, Randall Street was also active in politics; he was a two-term district attorney and a Democratic congressman from 1819 until 1821. His wife, Cornelia, was the daughter of Revolutionary War veteran, Andrew Billings.
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds
Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Carlotta Pierces the Clouds Over Congress Spring Park
It was a quiet September afternoon at Saratoga Springs’ Grand Union Hotel, with families and small groups gathering to relax and be seen by Saratoga’s high society. As the clock struck 4:30, a hush fell over the hotel’s piazza and every eye was drawn across Broadway to Congress Spring Park where a huge net shrouded sphere slowly rose above the trees. When the giant ball had cleared the treetops, hanging below it was a small figure standing suspended in an open wire cage waving a handkerchief to the onlookers below. The crowd that day in 1884 witnessed a gas-filled balloon ascension by female aeronaut Carlotta Myers.
Saratoga Springs hosts emergency council meeting on paying city vendors
The Saratoga Springs City Council held an emergency meeting Saturday to vote on a resolution which would allow the city to pay its vendors. But as Jonathan Hunter found out, there was a disagreement at the meeting about how the city should move forward.
Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?
Reports came in late Thursday morning July 28th, 2022, about a possible plane crash in the Hudson River. Columbia County Fire-Rescue Incidents reported the possible crash at 11:01 am on their Facebook page writing the following:. Greenport Fire AMA Hudson Dive Team, Greenport Rescue. Airplane Crash. Hudson River South of...
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
4th generation farmer says the future of farming in NY is in danger
For more than 100 years, the Hand Melon farm in New York’s Washington County has grown upwards of 100 varieties of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, including the famous Hand Melon. Started at the turn of the century by Aaron Allen Hand, the 425-acre farm is now in the hands of fourth-generation farmer John Hand, who tells JoDee Kenney that the future of farming in New York is in danger. He says farming is becoming an increasingly difficult occupation in the state, calling New York’s minimum wage increases "crippling." That’s not the only financial burden — the cost of just about everything, including fertilizer and fuel, has also risen, but Hand says labor costs are what’s keeping him up at night. So far, the Hand Melon farm has been able to stay afloat, but other farms may not be so lucky.
