Big Sky: Deadly Trails Promo Confirms New S03 Name, Teases New Mystery

The end is coming. Not just for Westworld’s remaining robot hosts and odd surviving human, but perhaps for the show itself. With declining viewership and the tumultuous fall-out of the Warner Bros/Discovery merger going on behind the scenes, there’s still no news about whether the series will return for a fifth season. As it stands, there’s now just one final episode left to conclude this convoluted tale, and this instalment’s spate of major character deaths seems to suggest we really could be close to drawing the curtain on this rollercoaster six-year epic.What that means is that while much of...

TV SERIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO