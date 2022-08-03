Cool room temperature inhibited cancer growth in mice

Read on scienceblog.com
Related
scitechdaily.com
New “Masked” Cancer Drug Kills Cancer Cells With Minimal Side Effects
Scientists have created a new powerful “masked” cancer drug. Numerous cancer treatments are notoriously harsh on the body; they assault healthy cells simultaneously with tumor cells and result in a wide range of side effects. The Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) at the University of Chicago has now developed a strategy to prevent one potential cancer drug from causing such damage. Interleukin-12 has been modified by scientists into a new, “masked” form that is only activated when it comes into contact with a tumor. The study on the molecule, also known as IL-12, was published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.
technologynetworks.com
Preventing Moles From Turning Into Melanoma
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives our skin, eyes, and hair color. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
MedicalXpress
Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
The 'Benjamin Button' effect: Scientists can reverse aging in mice. The goal is to do the same for humans
Scientists around the world are scurrying to reverse the hands of time. Here's a look at one lab's search for the fountain of youth, where old mice have grown young again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Nature.com
Extracellular vesicles enriched in connexin 43 promote a senescent phenotype in bone and synovial cells contributing to osteoarthritis progression
The accumulation of senescent cells is a key characteristic of aging, leading to the progression of age-related diseases such as osteoarthritis (OA). Previous data from our laboratory has demonstrated that high levels of the transmembrane protein connexin 43 (Cx43) are associated with a senescent phenotype in chondrocytes from osteoarthritic cartilage. OA has been reclassified as a musculoskeletal disease characterized by the breakdown of the articular cartilage affecting the whole joint, subchondral bone, synovium, ligaments, tendons and muscles. However, the mechanisms that contribute to the spread of pathogenic factors throughout the joint tissues are still unknown. Here, we show for the first time that small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) released by human OA-derived chondrocytes contain high levels of Cx43 and induce a senescent phenotype in targeted chondrocytes, synovial and bone cells contributing to the formation of an inflammatory and degenerative joint environment by the secretion of senescence-associated secretory associated phenotype (SASP) molecules, including IL-1ÃŸ and IL-6 and MMPs. The enrichment of Cx43 changes the protein profile and activity of the secreted sEVs. Our results indicate a dual role for sEVs containing Cx43 inducing senescence and activating cellular plasticity in target cells mediated by NF-kÃŸ and the extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2), inducing epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) signalling programme and contributing to the loss of the fully differentiated phenotype. Our results demonstrated that Cx43-sEVs released by OA-derived chondrocytes spread senescence, inflammation and reprogramming factors involved in wound healing failure to neighbouring tissues, contributing to the progression of the disease among cartilage, synovium, and bone and probably from one joint to another. These results highlight the importance for future studies to consider sEVs positive for Cx43 as a new biomarker of disease progression and new target to treat OA.
When Should You Worry About Heart Palpitations?
In most cases, heart palpitations are harmless and temporary, but they can occasionally be a sign of a more serious underlying heart condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Futurity
Locusts can ‘smell’ human cancer cells
Researchers have shown that locusts can not only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but they can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. However, patients need not worry about locusts swarming their doctors’ offices. Rather, the researchers say this work could provide the basis...
scitechdaily.com
A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise
The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
Is It Normal To Feel More Tired As We Get Older?
Humans undergo a host of physical changes as they get older. However, an increase in tiredness as we age may not be as normal as you might think.
How Often Should You Really Be Getting Routine Blood Work?
We know we should get routine blood work done -- but how often is routine? Learn why the "right" number of blood tests is different for everyone.
scitechdaily.com
First Treatment for a Rare Form of Cancer Discovered
A novel treatment for a rare kind of kidney cancer has been uncovered. There are currently no proven treatments for metastatic or irresectable chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (ChRCC), a rare type of kidney cancer. Researchers provide the first evidence that ChRCC can be treated with ferroptosis in a study headed...
psychologytoday.com
An Important Factor That Protects Against Loneliness
Loneliness is associated with negative outcomes, including both physical health and mental health problems. A recent investigation, using over 135,000 participants, concludes that a sense of purpose in life is protective against loneliness. To reduce loneliness, seek your life’s purpose—the thing that energizes your life, makes it worthwhile, and gives...
MedicalXpress
Potential treatment identified for bladder cancers that are ARID1A-deficient
Metastatic bladder cancer is generally incurable, so new therapies are an urgent need. Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham now report a potential treatment for a quarter of bladder cancers. Their discovery, published in the journal JCI Insight, comes from mechanistic insights of gene changes and altered signaling...
Nature.com
Neutrophil extracellular traps are involved in enhanced contact hypersensitivity response in IL-36 receptor antagonist-deficient mice
Loss-of-function homozygous or compound heterozygous mutations in IL36RN, which encodes interleukin-36 receptor antagonist (IL-36Ra), have been implicated in the pathogenesis of skin disorders. We previously reported that Il36rnâˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibit an enhanced contact hypersensitivity (CHS) response through increased neutrophil recruitment. In addition, Il36rnâˆ’/âˆ’ mice show severe imiquimod-induced psoriatic skin lesions and enhanced neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) formation. We hypothesized that NETs may play an important role in the CHS response. To confirm this, we examined the CHS response and NET formation in Il36rnâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Il36rnâˆ’/âˆ’ mice showed enhanced CHS responses, increased infiltration of inflammatory cells, including neutrophils, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells, NET formation, and enhanced mRNA expression of cytokines and chemokines, including IL-1Î², C-X-C motif chemokine ligand (CXCL)1, CXCL2, and IL-36Î³. Furthermore, NET formation blockade improved the CHS response, which consequently decreased inflammatory cell infiltration and NET formation. Consistently, we observed decreased expression of these cytokines and chemokines. These findings indicate that IL-36Ra deficiency aggravates the CHS response caused by excessive inflammatory cell recruitment, NET formation, and cytokine and chemokine production, and that NET formation blockade alleviates the CHS response. Thus, NET formation may play a prominent role in the CHS response.
Allergy Pills Can Help Manage Vertigo Symptoms, Study Finds
A recent study found allergy pills were better at treating symptoms of vertigo than benzodiazepine. Antihistamines work by blocking signals to the brain that cause symptoms of vertigo, including dizziness, nausea, and sickness. Most cases of vertigo are benign and may not require medication. Vertigo can be debilitating, especially since...
MedicalXpress
Genetics may predict bladder cancer immunotherapy response
Investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have identified genetic signatures that could predict whether tumors in patients with bladder and other cancers will respond to immunotherapy. Their results, published today in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, could one day help guide clinicians to the most effective treatments for cancer patients.
Nature.com
Differential gene screening and bioinformatics analysis of epidermal stem cells and dermal fibroblasts during skin aging
To explore the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) and potential therapeutic targets of skin aging in GEO database by bioinformatics methods. Dermal fibroblasts and skin aging related data sets GSE110978 and GSE117763 were downloaded from GEO database, and epidermal stem cells and skin aging related data sets GSE137176 were downloaded. GEO2R was used to screen DEGs of candidate samples from the three microarrays, GO function analysis and KEGG pathway analysis were performed. Protein interaction network was constructed using String database, and hub gene was obtained by Cytoscape. NetworkAnalys was used to analyze the coregulatory network of DEGs and MicroRNA (miRNA), interaction with TF, and protein-chemical interactions of DEGs. Finally, DSigDB was used to determine candidate drugs for DEGs. Six DEGs were obtained. It mainly involves the cytological processes such as response to metal ion, and is enriched in mineral absorption and other signal pathways. Ten genes were screened by PPI analysis. Gene-miRNA coregulatory network found that Peg3 and mmu-miR-1931 in DEGs were related to each other, and Cybrd1 was related to mmu-miR-290a-5p and mmu-miR-3082-5p. TF-gene interactions found that the transcription factor UBTF co-regulated two genes, Arhgap24 and Mpzl1. Protein-chemical Interactions analysis and identification of candidate drugs show results for candidate drugs. Try to explore the mechanism of hub gene action in skin aging progression, and to discover the key signaling pathways leading to skin aging, which may be a high risk of skin aging.
Comments / 0