British Conservatives have long won by dumping unpopular prime ministers

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
Monday briefing: How to understand the huge numbers that rule our economy
In today’s newsletter: From GDP and government spending to inflation, it can be hard to get around the big figures you see in the headlines and what they really mean. So here’s a guide
Tory leadership - live: Truss under fire for ‘no handouts’ remark amid cost of living crisis
Liz Truss has been forced to back away from her rejection of cost of living “handouts” amid growing calls for an emergency budget to help families facing a “financial timebomb” this winter.For the second time in a week – following her earlier U-turn on regional pay – supporters claimed that the Tory leadership frontrunner’s comments had been “misinterpreted”.But leadership rival Rishi Sunak said the foreign secretary was “simply wrong” to rely on tax cuts rather than direct payments to help the millions of people struggling to pay energy bills.Meanwhile, former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded the government to...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
5 of Turkey's banks have adopted Russia's payment system, and Western officials are concerned it could be used to skirt sanctions
Mastercard and Visa have halted operations in Russia, but Mir card payments will allow Russian tourists to pay for their purchases in Turkey.
RELATED PEOPLE
Climate change compensation fight brews ahead of COP27 summit
BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tensions are mounting ahead of this year's U.N. climate summit, as vulnerable countries ramp up demands for rich countries to pay compensation for losses inflicted on the world’s poorest people by climate change.
Australia calls for cooling of Taiwan Strait tensions
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of “finger-pointing” in her criticism of China’s military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Wong criticized China’s launch...
China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan
TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan - a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site
Four more ships loaded with grain set off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a new strike at a Russian-occupied nuclear plant. Ukrainian state nuclear energy company Enerhoatom, however, said the "Russian occupiers once again fired rockets at the nuclear power plant (and) its host town, Enerhodar".
Comments / 0