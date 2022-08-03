British Conservatives have long won by dumping unpopular prime ministers

Liz Truss has been forced to back away from her rejection of cost of living “handouts” amid growing calls for an emergency budget to help families facing a “financial timebomb” this winter.For the second time in a week – following her earlier U-turn on regional pay – supporters claimed that the Tory leadership frontrunner’s comments had been “misinterpreted”.But leadership rival Rishi Sunak said the foreign secretary was “simply wrong” to rely on tax cuts rather than direct payments to help the millions of people struggling to pay energy bills.Meanwhile, former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded the government to...

POLITICS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO