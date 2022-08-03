"Sometimes, I Pretend Not To See It": Teachers Share The One Thing They Wish They Could Tell Their Students

As we all (unfortunately?) know, there's an element of professionalism and cordiality that's expected at work, whether you work in customer service or corporate or, of course, education. Except, as a teacher, you're typically working with students who are under 18 and, more often that not, think they know everything and that you're an old, out-of-touch fart.

So when u/2minutestosundown asked , "High school teachers, what is the one thing that you want your students to know that you'd never tell them in person?" many teachers came forward to confess their thoughts, and they range from heartwarming to hilarious. Check 'em out below:

1. "When you think you are being genius by getting me to talk about random things at the beginning of class instead of 'teaching,' I'm really allowing it to happen because I don't have enough planned to cover a full class."

2. "I wish that the positivity that you get in my class could follow you home. I’ve met your parents, and they are a nightmare. I do my best to encourage you here, but I know that, some days, that just might not be enough."

3. "I knew you were cheating, so I gave you a test with the answers in a different order for the rest of the semester. You clearly weren't bright enough to figure it out, and yes, I am that spiteful."

"It was easier than reporting the cheating."

4. "One day, you're going to come across people who are not being paid to tolerate you, and all of a sudden, life is going to become considerably more difficult."

5. "I'm not a teacher but an evening janitor. Part of my area is where the robotics club gathers and works. You guys are so amazing. I wish you could see what I see: a group of kids who are well mixed in ethnicity and gender working hard together. I never see signs of drama when I walk by. When I look through the windows, I can see that you guys are listening to each other and treating each other seriously while also having fun. When you guys leave at night, your room is my favorite room to clean. It's always so clean already, and I get to look at your projects and see what all that elbow grease is doing. It's so encouraging to know that these kids are part of our future."

"They stay an average of two hours after school every day, and you can tell it's not forced. They are so enthusiastic that their energy practically shines into the hallway. I celebrate every time a new award is added to the trophy cabinet in the hall."

6. "I encourage my worst kids as much or more than my favorites because I don't want them back in my class next year."

7. "We have much better hearing than you assume. We just choose our battles as it pertains to inappropriate comments. Sometimes, I pretend not to see that thing you did just because I, too, found it humorous, and speaking to you about it would only result in me cracking up."

8. "If you're going to eat in class, stop staring at me while you’re doing it! You're ratting yourself out. The reason the students aren't allowed to eat is because those are the school rules. I have no say in the matter, and I won't jeopardize my job for it (my supervisor pops in once in a while). If they are truly hungry (they know this), they can just ask me in the beginning of class to eat outside."

"I also don't punish them when I catch them; I just politely ask them to put it away and have a laugh (telling them angrily will just piss them off). See, I'm not a complete monster!"

9. "I can smell you. Everyone can. Please, for the love of god, use deodorant. Why I wouldn't say this to a student: 1) Puberty is a smelly ordeal, and a lot of the kids can't help it. 2) God forbid it's not their fault (infection, a cultural thing, or improper washing of clothes); you don't want to alienate that student forever."

10. "That it's just as weird for me as it is for you when we bump into each other in public. For instance, I went on vacation with my then-girlfriend and bumped into a student three states over. We both kind of shook our heads 'no' at each other and kept walking, silently agreeing to not address it. I saw this same student again two months later, during the summer, at a concert where they were underage drinking. We just shook our heads at one another again, keeping that same silent agreement."

"I saw this same student four more times during the summer entirely by accident. It was never discussed."

11. "I moved you away from your friends because they were taking you down with them. You have a real future in sports, but you need to pass my class to play them. Your friends were making you fail, and if you don’t get to play volleyball I don't know what kind of future you have in front of you."

12. "Yes, I put you in a group with the kid you have a crush on intentionally. I'm stuck here with you 180 days a year; I want to see some drama."

13. "I teach special needs 11- to 14-year-old kids, and I'd tell them that growing up is going to be hard for them. Not everyone is going to be as understanding or patient as the staff at our school, and they need to learn to reel it in sometimes. I'd also tell them how precious and wonderful they are, even when they drive me mad asking the same question over and over again. They might not have the same advantages as other children, but their gifts are just as legitimate as any other child's. Some of them might not know how to flush a toilet, but they sure can draw a perfect replica of the Death Star. Some can’t remember their own birthday, but they smile every morning and say how happy they are to see us. It's just lovely."

— u/unicornvega

14. "Yes, I do have favorite students. No, I won't tell you who they are because that would discourage you, but yes, they're probably who you imagine them to be."

15. "If I didn't think you would abuse the situation, I would really enjoy being more human and casual around you. I think you are a fun person to be around."

16. "My gamertag. I usually say there's a policy against it, but there isn't. I just don't want to play Overwatch or whatever with a bunch of relatively good kids who turn into total monsters when they play video games."

17. "I can definitely hear the horrible things you are saying. Yes, I see that you are on the other side of the room. I may be 'old' to you, but I am certainly not deaf."

18. "I hate the required texts as much as you do, but everyone just shrugs when I suggest changing them up! I'm sorry they made us keep that awful book on the list. I genuinely offered to buy them all back from students so I could burn the waste of time that they are."

19. "All the things you think your parents and teachers don't know about? We do. We've done it all. We just would prefer not to think about you doing it because you're much too young."

20. "As a male teacher, I can't be the best teacher I want to be. I want be able to have a private conversation with my students, but I'll always ask to keep the door open or have another student in hearing distance. I want to give you a hug and say 'I'm sorry' after you've told me about something terrible that has happened with your home life, but you'll have to settle for me just talking to you. I feel terrible having to ignore your PMs or texts when you ask me important questions (or, let's be honest, send me really funny memes). Because I am a man, I'm terrified of something getting misunderstood and being fired from my job, and then, on top of that, being branded as something horrible for the rest of my life as a result."

21. "Just because I like you as a person doesn't mean that I won’t fail you. Being smart isn’t a justification for being lazy, and I can't pass someone that never hands in work."

— u/TheClassroomComedian

22. "You're unique; you're not special. Set your goals high but understand that if you change your goals to needs, you will have a lifetime of disappointment."

23. "If your parents email a teacher and argue with them, the whole staff knows."

24. "That my students are the reason why I am second-guessing having my own kids."

25. "One of the most valuable lessons I can teach you is to fake looking busy. If we're supposed to be working on an assignment or reading or whatever, and you see me coming your way, at the least have a piece of paper on your desk, a pen in your hand, and some shit on your paper. Then, I won't bother you. If you have nothing going on and can't even be bothered to make it look like you're trying, I'm heading your way."

"This lesson will be invaluable with eventual bosses someday."

26. "I often want to tell my students to enjoy themselves more and worry less. I guess I do tell them that pretty often, but what I really wish I could communicate is that it's perfectly natural to break the rules and be a little more reckless at their age. This would be pretty irresponsible of me to tell them as kids need their teachers to be role models for GOOD impulses, not bad impulses — but sometimes, I want to. Kids today seem very frightened of the future and don't want to take chances, especially when it comes to having fun. I don't blame them based on the environments they are raised in."

27. "Your sense of entitlement is most likely acquired from your upbringing, so parent-teacher conferences to discuss your grades aren't going to do anything when the parents just blame us, despite you putting in little to zero effort."

28. "I have never and will never find a student intimidating. That's why I laughed at you when you asked me if I 'knew who your father was.' Yeah, he's the manager of a car dealership; that means nothing to nobody. One day, you will meet someone who has real power, and I just wish that I could be there to see it."

"I had a kid throw a desk at me, and while it scared me in the moment, it didn’t make me fear him." — u/TheClassroomComedian

29. "If I know your name by the third day of a new school year, that's probably not a good thing."

30. "To my freshmen: Yes, I always know when you didn’t do my math because you stayed up late playing Fortnite . You added me as a friend on Epic, so I see that. Also, the amount of homework not done when new Battle Passes come out is so coincidental."

"To a specific freshman: I support your desire to become a streamer, but editing videos should not keep you away from your homework for a whole week. Plus, your friends always rat you out when you stay home or skip class to make/edit those videos.

To all high-schoolers I teach: You're dumb, but I do love you guys. I'm not stupid. and while I know you cheat on your homework, I don't care since it’s only worth 10% of your grade and you're forgoing the practice you can get before the test.

To the sixth-graders I teach math to: Dear Lord, you make me cringe so hard I have to take ibuprofen some days." — u/Thechadhimself

31. "I wish I could let my students know how dumb they look sometimes, and how they need to relax and stop taking themselves so seriously. I also frequently find myself wishing I could rag on kids' clothes or hairstyles that they've obviously put way too much time and money into (but these thoughts only cross my mind when they're being terrible)."

32. "The odds of you using any specific piece of knowledge you learn in high school is slim. The odds of you using some piece of knowledge from high school is near absolute, and you have no idea what it's going to be or when it will happen, so you may as well try at all of it. The biggest thing you're going to learn is how to learn."

33. "I am no longer a teacher, but I remember several days that I felt lazy and wanted to give the class the day off. I never did though, because I knew the teacher's pet would rat me out."

34. "You are right. The administration is completely out of touch when it comes to technology. I also work better while listening to music on my phone."

35. "I lied to you when I said I was 40. I was actually 21 and only a couple of years older than you. I've seen you at the club, and I've seen you partying. Furthermore, I have run into you in public way more times than you realize, but half the time, I run away, and the other half, you catch me before I can. Also, when I was at the mall, the guy you pointed to and asked if he was my boyfriend was just a random Tinder date I just met. He was definitely not my boyfriend."

36. "I'd let you get away with so much more if you were actually a decent person who treated others with kindness and respect. Assholes rarely get the benefit of doubt or indifference."

37. "I teach middle school, not high school, but for me, it's that I know shit sucks at home. I see it every day when you come into my class. I see the tears you're hiding, the pain behind that class clown smile, and the emotional fragility behind your tough-guy persona. I know exactly what it's like to come from a broken home. I wish I could do something, but until you come to me, all I can do is try and let you know, with a look, a smile, or a subtle turn of phrase that I'm always there for you when you need an ear or a shoulder."

38. "Stop wearing your furry tail. Everyone is uncomfortable."

Note: Responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.