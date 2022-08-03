ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers hire former Penguins president David Morehouse as advisor to president

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had created a new position, Senior Advisor to the President and named former Pittsburgh Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse to the position.

Here is Morehouse’s resume from the Steelers article.

Morehouse, who joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004, brings a wealth of sports management experience to the Steelers after spending 16 years as President of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. During his tenure, the Penguins won three Stanley Cup championships, led the league in TV ratings and sold out every game for 14-plus seasons. He was named the Penguins team President in 2007 and added the CEO title in 2010, before stepping down as CEO and President this past April.

David Morehouse
