Steelers place RB Jeremy McNichols on IR, sign Master Teague III

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday. The team has placed recently-signed running back Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured list. To replace McNichols on the 90-man training camp roster, the Steelers signed running back Master Teague III.

Pittsburgh only signed McNichols on July 26.

Meanwhile Teague is a fascinating guy. He orginally went undrafted in 2022 and was signed by the Chicago Bears. The team waived him after just three days but if he’s healthy is a powerfully build runner with a low center of gravity and solid resume from his time at Ohio State.

