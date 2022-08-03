City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for funeral procession

Tyler – Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool. According to our news partner KETK, at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed that Kaegan Wright had drowned at a swimming pool at this location. The pool was reportedly in the backyard of a residence near Kaegan’s home on the same street. Kaegan was then taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy, ordered by Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO