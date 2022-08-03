ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

Albany Herald

BO DOROUGH: Stormwater issue impacts Dougherty County as well as Albany

Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage. The city,...
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
State
Georgia State
Cordele, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
City
Cordele, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Albany Herald

Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust

ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Youth Development Center opening in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
TIFTON, GA
13WMAZ

Boil water advisory in place for Hawkinsville

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Hawkinsville. According to Kimberly Jones with the Hartford Water Authority there is a boil water advisory for Hawkinsville for the next 24 hours. She said the advisory is in place due to a burst pipe. Jones said the...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
Person
Robert Evans
WALB 10

GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is making history this fall semester by having the largest freshman class ever. Moving day can be stressful but at GSW, the community makes sure students have what they need to make an easy transition for their first day. Everyone has...
AMERICUS, GA
#Boy Scouts#Housing Authority#Lawsuits#The City Commission#Scout Master#The Ethics Committee#Colony Bank
WALB 10

Law enforcement looking for Albany man on several assault, stalking warrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man in connection with aggravated assault and criminal damage charges against members of his family. Victor Alexander Carter, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to property. On June 29, a woman...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

WALB 10

Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
ALBANY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WALB 10

Body found at Albany sports complex

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning

ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA

