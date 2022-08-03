Read on www.cordeledispatch.com
Albany Herald
BO DOROUGH: Stormwater issue impacts Dougherty County as well as Albany
Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage. The city,...
Dougherty County Schools' second outdoor pep rally a hit with system employees
ALBANY — After dancing with fellow staff members from the International Studies Elementary Charter School under a blistering sun, Spanish teacher Lidia Olds was enthused to greet fellow educator Ava Wilson with a hug. For the second year in a row, the Dougherty County School System held a back-to-school...
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WALB 10
Albany proposes millage rate rollback, city residents could still see property tax increase
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission is proposing a rollback on its millage rate but city residents could still see an increase in property taxes. The city is looking to roll back the millage rate from 9.631 mills to 9.597. This means that someone who owns a house worth $100,000, will see a property tax decrease of $1.36.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
WALB 10
Youth Development Center opening in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
Boil water advisory in place for Hawkinsville
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Hawkinsville. According to Kimberly Jones with the Hartford Water Authority there is a boil water advisory for Hawkinsville for the next 24 hours. She said the advisory is in place due to a burst pipe. Jones said the...
GDOT invests $65 million into a widening and reconstruction project for Highway 96 in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Highway 96 in Twiggs County will soon get an upgrade, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The Twiggs County project is the largest investment of the $199 million awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation in June. The investment is worth...
Americus Times-Recorder
Mayor and City Council of Americus approve going forward with changing the public comment rules
The Mayor and City Council of Americus met for their regular meeting on Thursday, July 29, 2022. This meeting had been rescheduled from the original date, as there was no quorum to call the meeting to order at the regularly scheduled meeting. Nelson Brown brought forth the recommendation the public...
Bodies still stacking up in Dougherty County due to drug overdose deaths, GBI staff shortage
ALBANY — During previous surges in COVID-19 Dougherty County was forced to request mobile morgues from the state to store bodies. While deaths related to the novel coronavirus have plummeted in recent months, bodies are still sometimes stacked up. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, for instance, has at times...
WALB 10
GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is making history this fall semester by having the largest freshman class ever. Moving day can be stressful but at GSW, the community makes sure students have what they need to make an easy transition for their first day. Everyone has...
WALB 10
Law enforcement looking for Albany man on several assault, stalking warrants
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man in connection with aggravated assault and criminal damage charges against members of his family. Victor Alexander Carter, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to property. On June 29, a woman...
WALB 10
WALB 10
Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
CBS 46
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
wfxl.com
Attempted scheme to mail drugs discovered at Dougherty County Jail
Earlier this week, authorities in Ohio found a parcel of amphetamine pills after executing a federal search warrant in connection to a drug investigation at the Dougherty County jail. FOX 31 obtained an application for the warrant, which was issued from the Southern District of Ohio, for an Ohio Post...
WALB 10
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
