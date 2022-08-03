Woman charged with snatching French Bulldog puppy, attempting to steal another dog

Read on www.fox5ny.com
Young father killed during Clayton County house party, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a double shooting in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to Oakville Trail where they found someone shot. Police say an altercation happened before the shooting.
Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment
ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
Video shows CVS manager being held at gunpoint, suspect on the run
ATLANTA - Armed with a handgun, police said a suspect was on a mission to get some cash. He was locked and loaded as he demanded the manager of the CVS Pharmacy on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta to open the store's safe. "This is somebody we're concerned with, we...
Man arrested 21 times facing drug, gun charges after arrest at Atlanta motel
ATLANTA — Three men are facing charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Atlanta motel. According to officials, in July and August, officers found out that there was illegal drug activity occurring at the Deluxe INN Motel on Campbellton Road SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman whose body was found in Flowery Branch
The Gwinnett County Police Department on Thursday arrested a Duluth man in connection with the murder of a woman from Ecuador who was found dead in Flowery Branch in June. Timothy Krueger, 49, confessed to killing Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, at his home on June 16, and was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
One man injured, person of interest in custody in Gainesville shooting
One man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Marathon convenience store on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said authorities responded to the scene in the 2100 block of Thompson Bridge Road at about noon. The man who was shot was transported to...
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
Former Ga. postal worker pleads guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while on disability
ATLANTA — A former Georgia postal worker has pleaded guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while he was on disability. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Robert Elliott Sheppard, 60, of East Point is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
Ex-Clayton County deputy took deal to plead guilty in beating case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Brandon Myers, an ex-Clayton County sheriff's deputy who was fired after he was captured on video beating a man during a traffic stop, took a guilty plea earlier this summer in the 2020 case. It's a rare guilty outcome among recent metro Atlanta law enforcement...
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen. Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a...
1 person dead after being shot at Atlanta apartment building, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon, police say. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators have confirmed that one person was...
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store worker
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville
A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
Mother concerned for missing daughter after not hearing from her for several weeks, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding missing woman Nariyana Grady. Officers spoke with Grady's mother Thursday, who reported her daughter missing after not being able to get in touch with her for more than two weeks. APD said Grady's mother hasn't been able to...
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $127K in eyeglasses
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to a fraudulent online scheme that netted her nearly $127,000 in stolen eyeglasses, prosecutors said Thursday. Rachelle Leigh Parker, 39, of Brooks, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking, according to a news release from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. She was sentenced to a 10-year term by a Fayette County Superior Court judge, including a year to be served in jail and nine years on probation, WSB-TV reported. Parker also was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to retailer Warby Parker, according to the television station.
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
