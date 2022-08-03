Read on www.sprintcarandmidget.com
Blonde Sizzles In Lorain Sprint
SOUTH AMHERST, Ohio — Jason Blonde continued his habit of winning live-streamed Must See Racing Engine Pro Sprint Car Series races this season by topping the Jerry Caryer Memorial 40 at Lorain Raceway Park, held as the headliner of the inaugural Bob Frey Classic. In front of a bevy...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Broken Foot Cant Stop Craig Mintz
FREMONT, Ohio — Craig Mintz literally had a heavy right foot Saturday at Fremont Speedway. The Gibsonburg, Ohio, driver, a three-time track champion, broke his foot earlier in the week and didn‘t even know if he could race this weekend. But race he did, taking the lead from...
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
Brunswick All-School Reunion was filled with memories and merriment
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – It didn’t take long for the Brunswick Eagles’ Pavilion to fill with laughter and hugs and memories. It was the annual All-School Reunion with the class of 1972 overwhelmingly the most represented as they celebrated their 50th reunion this weekend. There were first-time attendees...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.
