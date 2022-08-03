Read on www.orangecoast.com
BEST EATS: Biscuits and eggs covered in country gravy in Newport Beach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even when traveling, 17 News Director Michael Trihey sticks to meals similar to the classics he enjoys in town. Trihey, who loves the phenomenal biscuits and gravy served at 24th Street Cafe, ordered a slightly different take on the dish with the “The Urson,” served at Mutt Lynch’s restaurant in Newport […]
Orange County Business Journal
Mendocino Farms to Open First OC Ghost Kitchen
Mendocino Farms will open its first pickup and delivery only store in Orange County on Aug. 8 near Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle. The ghost kitchen, located at 1560 S. Lewis St. “is a natural extension of our Orange County presence and brings a convenient, high quality pick up or delivery option to a new neighborhood in this market,” CEO Kevin Miles said in a statement.
lb908.com
My 6-Course Chef's Dinner at Michael's on Naples
Chef's tasting dinners are becoming quite popular as a way to try a restaurant's best dishes all in one sitting. In this case, our chef's dinner included the exotic! Michael's on Naples is one of Long Beach's foremost establishments known for quality and fine dining. Here's a quick wrap-up of what was one of the most memorable nights dining in Long Beach I've ever had! Unbelievable dishes paired with fine wines all on Michael's rooftop during sunset! Wow!
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
irvinestandard.com
CHEF ZOV REIGNS AS OC’S FIRST CELEBRITY CHEF
Chef Zov Karamardian launched her first Zov’s Bistro in Tustin, in 1987. She has been named California’s Chef of the Year (2004) and Restaurateur of the Year (2014-15), written two cookbooks and cooked with chefs Julia Child and Emeril Lagasse. You were friends with Julia Child?. At age...
shop-eat-surf.com
Photos from the Vans US Open of Surfing and Other Festivities
Clockwise from top left: Inside the Vans store on the beach; the Rip Curl team at the Jack's lunch; Peter Mel being inducted into the Surfers' Hall of Fame; the honorees and dignitaries at the Surfing Walk of Fame. SPONSOR. Vans returned to sponsoring the US Open of Surfing this...
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons We’re Dining at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach Before Summer Ends
Dine With Waterfront Views at this Historic OC Hotspot. Immerse yourself in contemporary elegance on stunning coastal cliffs at Las Brisas. With the salty breeze, panoramic Pacific views and sea-to-table cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re dining while on vacation. This iconic Laguna Beach gem has provided top-tier hospitality since 1979. Originally the Victor Hugo Inn, Las Brisas maintains Laguna Beach’s timeless charm in the Mexican Riviera-inspired space standing today. The vibrant menu harmonizes coastal specialties with Mexican traditions, including fresh tortillas! Las Brisas continues to create memorable experiences, and these are the top-five reasons why we’re headed there ASAP. Las Brisas Summer Menu.
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
irvinestandard.com
ITALIAN TRADITION MEETS CALIFORNIA EXPRESSION
When Cucina Enoteca opened in Irvine Spectrum Center in 2012, it was transformative, delivering a different flavor and experience – from its cuisine to its decor to its in-house wine shop. (Cucina means “kitchen,” and enoteca means “wine shop.”) Owner Tracy Borkum describes her vision.
Orange County Business Journal
H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location
H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties
Food, music, crafts and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
dailycoffeenews.com
Freelance Coffee Project is Fully Employed in Newport Beach
Born out of a creative agency, Freelance Coffee Project is now a full-time roasting venture and coffee retail destination in sunny Southern California’s Newport Beach. Founded by Jeremy Creighton and Natalie Taormina, two of the original founders of Long Beach-based Common Room Roasters, the Freelance Coffee Project roastery and adjoining tasting room occupy some 3,500 square feet alongside the agency Passport Brand Design.
fullertonobserver.com
The Downtown Report: August Edition
Here are some downtown locations where you can find live music. Rather than list all the websites please just do a search on the name for more info. • The Olde Ship continues its tradition of live music Friday nights and the first and third Tuesday of every month, plus you will often hear acoustic rock and blues on Saturdays. All shows start at 7pm.
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
orangecoast.com
Reaching the Santiago Peak
The Santiago Truck and Joplin trails relentlessly ascend through scattered sagebrush and oak forests, winding along the narrow hillside, and rising into the clouds above. Beyond the cloud layer sits Santiago Peak, the tallest point in Orange County and the destination for our 16-mile trek through Cleveland National Forest. Sweat pours over my brow as I force my legs to continue moving up the steep trail toward the 5,689-foot peak above. Then the clouds part, revealing the entire landscape of the county, highlighted by the distant silhouette of Catalina Island. This moment justifies every step in my pursuit of the towering peak above.
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
uci.edu
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
