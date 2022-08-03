The Santiago Truck and Joplin trails relentlessly ascend through scattered sagebrush and oak forests, winding along the narrow hillside, and rising into the clouds above. Beyond the cloud layer sits Santiago Peak, the tallest point in Orange County and the destination for our 16-mile trek through Cleveland National Forest. Sweat pours over my brow as I force my legs to continue moving up the steep trail toward the 5,689-foot peak above. Then the clouds part, revealing the entire landscape of the county, highlighted by the distant silhouette of Catalina Island. This moment justifies every step in my pursuit of the towering peak above.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO