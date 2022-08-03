ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Three Spokane County fire levies ahead after first vote count; one headed to defeat

By Spokane Public Radio
spokanepublicradio.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.spokanepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires

Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Newman Lake, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane Valley, WA
Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory

(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Fire Department#Levies#Property Taxes
Bonner County Daily Bee

Commissioners meeting met with public concerns

SANDPOINT — Concerns over anti-discrimination language in county bidding guidelines as well as over an RV park expansion rocked an otherwise smooth county commission meeting Tuesday. Lou Munilla told county officials he disagreed with the language regarding contractors in the Solid Waste Department’s project manual, which was published in...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD finds missing man in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Fire authorities warn about repeat of 2020 fire season in eastern Washington

Federal emergency authorities are opening the checkbook to help fight the wildfire burning near Lind in Adams County. The fire ignited Thursday afternoon in windy weather and burned six homes and eight other structures. Lind residents were asked to evacuate, though later in the evening, were allowed to return. FEMA...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel

Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Fox News

Washington fire burns structures in Spokane

At least two structures were burned in a fire southwest of Spokane, Washington, and authorities have told people in dozens of homes to evacuate. The state Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles and was 0% contained. Spokane County...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Love isn’t dividing our city'

COEUR d’ALENE — When Cindy Little saw the table of “North Idaho Rejects Hate” T-shirts at City Park, she stopped and handed over a cash donation. Tere Porcarelli with the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations happily accepted the gift and in turn gave Little one of the popular shirts.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Youth Treatment Facility may have license suspended after complaints over inappropriate employee behavior

Daybreak Youth Services, a teen mental health and addiction service provider in Spokane, may have its license suspended. A staff member is accused of behaving inappropriately toward underage patients and an administrator is accused of obstructing the state’s investigation into the issue. The Washington State Department of Health started...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Diamond Watch Fire exceeds initial attack

Since it was started by lightning in mid-July, the Diamond Watch Fire has exceeded the initial attack, U.S. Forest Service officials said in a press release Friday. The fire, now estimated at 120 acres, is being fought by 24 personnel. Located 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, the fire was reported July 14 and is listed at 0% containment.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy