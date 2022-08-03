Three Spokane County fire levies ahead after first vote count; one headed to defeat

Read on www.spokanepublicradio.org
Board seeks input on proposed Spokane City Council District changes
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is seeking input on what the public feels is most important to consider when proposing boundary changes to current City Council Districts. The Redistricting Board is tasked with adjusting current boundaries to make them as even as possible population-wise based on new data from the 2020 Census. This is not a full overhaul...
Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires
Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory
(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
Second round of results for Spokane County commissioners drops
For the first time, Spokane County will have five commissioners. The second round of results dropped this afternoon.
State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
Washington DOH issues notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Spokane’s Daybreak Youth Services
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youths in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns. Get the latest...
Commissioners meeting met with public concerns
SANDPOINT — Concerns over anti-discrimination language in county bidding guidelines as well as over an RV park expansion rocked an otherwise smooth county commission meeting Tuesday. Lou Munilla told county officials he disagreed with the language regarding contractors in the Solid Waste Department’s project manual, which was published in...
Missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update 08/07 12:10 p.m.: Spokane Police Department has confirmed that the man has been found and is safe. The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man with dementia. He was last seen on August 6, 2022. His last location...
SPD finds missing man in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
Fire authorities warn about repeat of 2020 fire season in eastern Washington
Federal emergency authorities are opening the checkbook to help fight the wildfire burning near Lind in Adams County. The fire ignited Thursday afternoon in windy weather and burned six homes and eight other structures. Lind residents were asked to evacuate, though later in the evening, were allowed to return. FEMA...
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
Washington fire burns structures in Spokane
At least two structures were burned in a fire southwest of Spokane, Washington, and authorities have told people in dozens of homes to evacuate. The state Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles and was 0% contained. Spokane County...
'Love isn’t dividing our city'
COEUR d’ALENE — When Cindy Little saw the table of “North Idaho Rejects Hate” T-shirts at City Park, she stopped and handed over a cash donation. Tere Porcarelli with the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations happily accepted the gift and in turn gave Little one of the popular shirts.
Spokane Youth Treatment Facility may have license suspended after complaints over inappropriate employee behavior
Daybreak Youth Services, a teen mental health and addiction service provider in Spokane, may have its license suspended. A staff member is accused of behaving inappropriately toward underage patients and an administrator is accused of obstructing the state’s investigation into the issue. The Washington State Department of Health started...
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
Diamond Watch Fire exceeds initial attack
Since it was started by lightning in mid-July, the Diamond Watch Fire has exceeded the initial attack, U.S. Forest Service officials said in a press release Friday. The fire, now estimated at 120 acres, is being fought by 24 personnel. Located 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, the fire was reported July 14 and is listed at 0% containment.
Standoff takes place near East South Riverton Avenue and North Lee Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff took place between two individuals at East South Riverton Avenue and North Lee Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Spokane Police Department, they responded to a dispute isolated incident in the area between a man and a woman. Witnesses say they heard gun shots, and police developed probable cause to believe one person pointed a...
