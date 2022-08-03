ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Britain is the card fraud capital of Europe as we suffer more cons with the highest losses, new figures show

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Britain is the card fraud capital of Europe as we suffer the most cons with the highest losses, new figures released today show.

European Central Bank data shows that the UK boasts 134 card frauds per 1,000 population which is more than other major economies like France (115), Spain (37), Italy (19) and Germany (15).

Our 'shocking record' could mean both that Brits do not know how to protect access to their bank accounts and that criminal fraud gangs target the UK more.

Britons also suffer the highest value card fraud, with the cost of fraud per 1,000 people in the UK £8,833.20, compared to France (£6,069), Spain (£2,377.45), Germany (£1,885.09) and Italy (£965.60).

The Social Market Foundation (SMF), who analysed the data, are calling on the Government to recruit more staff to stop fraudsters in their tracks.

Britain is also not just the European capital of card fraud, but according to an investigation by the Daily Mail, is also the leading global location for all scams, and has seen £3billion losses a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG4l7_0h3VnsNW00
European Central Bank (ECB) data shows that the UK boasts 134 card frauds per 1,000 population which is more than other major economies like France (115), Spain (37), Italy (19) and Germany (15)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jivm9_0h3VnsNW00
Britons also suffer the highest value card fraud, with the cost of fraud per 1,000 people in the UK £8,833.20, compared to France (£6,069), Spain (£2,377.45), Germany (£1,885.09) and Italy (£965..60)

Richard Hyde, SMF Senior Researcher, said: 'Britain's shocking record on card fraud compared to major European economies is yet another reminder of how UK law enforcement has failed to keep up with the epidemic.

'Policymakers need to reflect further on why we're at this stage. Solving the crisis will take more than just increased police staff.

'Whilst specialist staff will certainly play a crucial role, the entire fraud law enforcement landscape needs an overhaul - with reforms that will transform the system and enact lasting change.

'There is no time to delay - fraud and economic crime is evolving to be more difficult to investigate and solve - so policymakers must start to make comprehensive system changes now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHalF_0h3VnsNW00
Our 'shocking record' could mean both that Brits do not know how to protect access to their bank accounts and that criminal fraud gangs target the UK more. Pictured: Stock of credit cards 

The SMF's 2019 data on cards, inhabitants, transactions per card and transactions per inhabitant are taken from the ECB Statistical Data Warehouse.

Data covers the three forms of card fraud: Card-Not-Present (CNP) fraud, where your card number is used for a purchase; Point of Sale fraud, where your stolen/cloned card is used to buy something; and ATM fraud, where your stolen/copied card is used to withdraw cash.

CNP fraud was 84 per cent of all UK card fraud, so the overwhelming majority of UK card fraud is people having their card numbers used without their knowledge or consent.

Card fraud is 45 per cent of all fraud losses, according to UK Finance. UK Finance also estimate the total number of fraud cases on UK issued cards was 2,835,622 in 2020 - up from in 2016 (1,820,726 cases).

According to the Crime Survey for England and Wales, between April 2021 and March 2022 there were 2.3 million 'bank and card frauds', 1.4 million 'consumer and retail frauds', 599,000 'advance fee frauds' and 245,000 'other frauds'.

The losses per person in the UK are also far higher than in other leading Western economies, including the United States, Canada and Australia.

The Daily Mail claims it is getting worse as criminals exploit the cost of living squeeze to find new ways to con the elderly and vulnerable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzUXL_0h3VnsNW00
Britain has become the global capital of fraud, with losses rocketing to almost £3billion a year, a Daily Mail investigation reveals today. Pictured: The scale of the issue in numbers 

In April, thieves took £700million, compared with an average of £200million a month over the previous year and a Mail audit of official fraud figures in 2021 found the UK loses £36.02 per person.

This is more than double the amount lost per capita that year in the US, according to figures from the Federal Trade Commission, more than five times that recorded in Australia and almost six times the amount logged in Canada. New Zealand had a rate of just £1.73 per person in 2021.

The newspaper also explained that scammers use Britain as the perfect place to test new frauds before moving on two years later to the US and then around the world.

This is believed to be partly due to the UK’s super-fast payments infrastructure – which makes it easy for ‘smash and grab’ frauds – and our use of English, which is widely spoken by foreign-based phone scammers.

But critics say another major problem is the UK’s disjointed and under-resourced policing of fraud

There are at least 23 police, governmental and other official bodies tasked with tackling fraud which also have to contend with much of the scammers being located oversees.

The figures for reported losses to scams are just the tip of the iceberg. Fraud costs individuals and businesses in the UK £137 billion a year, according to research published last year by accountancy firm Crowe UK in conjunction with the Centre for Counter Fraud Studies at the University of Portsmouth.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Just like his mother! Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol to hug Lionesses after their Euro win due to affectionate upbringing from Princess Diana, royal expert claims

The Duke of Cambridge 'deliberately' broke royal protocol at the final of the Women's Euros 2022 to hug the Lionesses, a royal expert has claimed. Prince William, 40, was seen hugging England Women's players including captain Leah Williamson and Jill Scott, the only remaining player from the team that lost out to Germany in the 2009 final.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frauds#Cons#European Central Bank#Brits#Britons#The Daily Mail#Smf Senior Researcher
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Queen's youngest grandson steps into the spotlight: James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was a 'very cuddly' baby and one of the monarch's 'favourites' has a talent for fly fishing but no HRH title to avoid 'royal burden'

He's largely grown up away from the limelight - but James, Viscount Severn, has made himself firmly seen this week following a spate of appearances with his family. The 14-year-old, thought to be one of the 'Queen's favourite' grandchildren, has joined his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the last three days.
U.K.
Daily Mail

China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region

China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's mother will give him 'mouth-to-mouth' if he's denied oxygen: Family wait to find out if they can move 12-year-old to a hospice to die peacefully as mother says she is 'prepared to do anything' to keep him alive

Archie Battersbee's mother Hollie Dance has said that she may resort to 'mouth-to-mouth' if her son is denied oxygen, as his family have returned to the High Court today in a last-ditch bid to move the 12-year-old boy into a hospice to die. A shattering week for Archie's family... as...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Now Amazon deliveries face threat of delays as workers walkout in pay row: Staff vow to continue protest until they get 'proper' pay rise as hundreds stage canteen sit-in at Essex warehouse over 'pathetic' 35p-per-hour increase

Amazon deliveries could face delays after hundreds of workers walked out from an Essex warehouse after being offered a 'pathetic' hourly wage increase of 35p per hour - as they vow to carry on until a better offer is made. Around 800 employees took part in a 'sit-in' at the...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Russian hypersonic missile expert is detained on suspicion of handing secrets to foreign nations as Putin's 'paranoia' sparks 'witch hunt'

A leading Russian hypersonic missile expert has been detained on suspicion of high treason. Professor Alexander Shiplyuk, 55, was held in a swoop by the FSB counter-intelligence agency in Novosibirsk, Siberia where he heads the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics. The respected academic is the latest to be held...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, 55, and London doctor appear at court ahead of trial accused of plotting to traffic a man to the UK and harvest his organs

A wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a London doctor face a provisional trial next May on charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a lawyer and district senator for the People's Democratic Party in Nigeria, his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, an accountant, and Obinna Obeta, 50, a doctor, are accused of the organ-harvesting plot after allegedly taking the man off the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'can hardly talk' and is 'very stressed' as she looks to appeal nine-year sentence in 'friendly concentration camp' penal colony for smuggling cannabis vape into Russia

Brittney Griner's attorney Maria Blagovolina has said her client is 'very upset' and can 'hardly talk' following Thursday's sentence in which she was given nine years in a penal colony. 'She is very upset, very stressed,' Blagovolina said to reporters. 'She can hardly talk, honestly. So it's a difficult time...
NFL
Daily Mail

Norway's King Harald – 85-year-old second cousin to Queen Elizabeth - is hospitalised with a fever just days after competing in Sailing World Cup event

King Harald of Norway has been hospitalised with a fever, the country's royal household said in a statement this afternoon. The monarch and three-time Olympian, 85, is in a stable condition at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, it added. He underwent a leg operation in January and tested positive for Covid...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'If my gut was telling me there was no chance, it might be different. But my mother’s instinct tells me my boy’s in there': Archie Battersbee’s mum lays bare what’s fuelled her loving fight... as she spends her final hours with him

No one could have fought harder. That much at least has been a comfort for Hollie Dance in these last desperate couple of days. ‘I know I did everything I could,’ she says. ‘Everything.’. Who could deny it? Week in, week out, as one legal battle has...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Queen's childhood friend dies aged 97: Monarch loses loyal confidante Lady Myra Butter - months after descendant of Tsar Nicholas I handed back Pushkin medal awarded to her by Russian state amidst 'terrible suffering' in Ukraine

The Queen is expected to be mourning the death of her devoted childhood friend Lady Myra Butter, who died last week. Lady Butter, who was a descendant of Tsar Nicholas I of Russia and the poet Pushkin, passed away on Friday at the age of 97. She died 'peacefully' in London, the death notice said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

New data reveals Britain's most popular cars by postcode: While Bristolians opt for a VW, motorists in the capital prefer a Mercedes or BMW - and it's a good old Ford in Liverpool and Essex

Where you live is a real driving factor in the type of car you end up owning, according to new data from the DVLA. Vehicles tend to sell best closest to the factories where they are made – while in well-off parts of the UK, it is almost mandatory to own a luxury marque.
CARS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

523K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy