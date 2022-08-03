(Sunnyside, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's office say the are working to identify a suspect or suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Sunnyside Wednesday. This happened off the 900 Block of South Lester Road. That's just south of Van Belle. It was originally a call for a house fire, and now the reason for that appears to be the suspects tried setting the house the shootout happened at on fire fire. When that didn't work, the suspects then opened fire on the home, killing 60-year-old Jose Martiniano Rodriguez from Outlook. Rodriguez's son was hurt in the attack.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO