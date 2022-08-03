‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Premiere Delayed to August 18, New Episodes to Debut Thursdays on Disney+

Read on wdwnt.com
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Breaking Down Everything Happening for Halloween at the Parks and the Latest News!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 7th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics that are top of mind for the Disney community. Spooky Season is beginning and...
WDW News Today
Pluto Debuts New Phantom Manor Costume at Disneyland Paris
We’re getting closer to Halloween season, and Pluto has debuted a new Phantom Manor costume! DLP Report shared photos on Twitter. Pluto has a top hat with lavender piping and an orange band decorated with bats. He also sports a dark purple cloak. For more information on booking your...
WDW News Today
Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Talks with Marvel, Rumored to Be Next Professor X
Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”) may be the next Star Wars star to make the move to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Esposito recently confirmed that he has been in talks with Marvel Studios, according to IGN. Rumors indicate he is being considered for Professor X or Magneto for a...
WDW News Today
Hours Posted for New BoardWalk Deli, Opening at Walt Disney World on August 15
The new BoardWalk Deli will open on August 15, 2022 at Disney’s BoardWalk, according to the Walt Disney World calendar. The BoardWalk Deli (replacing the BoardWalk Bakery on Disney’s BoardWalk) will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For more information on booking your next trip...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Earrings, Decanter, and Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More new Haunted Mansion merchandise continues to materialize at Walt Disney World, and today we discovered earrings, a decanter, and the Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Earrings – $19.99...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Updates ‘Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire’ and ‘Festival of the Lion King’ Showtimes
Walt Disney World has updated the showtimes for “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” at Magic Kingdom and “Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Every day through August 11, “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will be performed at 12:50 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. It was previously scheduled to be performed at 11:10 a.m. on August 7, 8, and 11.
WDW News Today
Guest Falls and Is Seriously Injured on Exit Stairs After Getting Dizzy on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT
In the months since Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT, there have been a number of complaints about the flights of exit stairs. Reportedly, Reedy Creek emergency responders have attended to several incidents resulting in injured guests. Now, after his mother sustained several injuries requiring treatment at...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 8/6/22 (New Haunted Mansion, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Merchandise, ‘101 Dalmatians’ Puppies Added to Main Street Firehouse & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Greetings from Main Street, U.S.A. We are spending the day at Magic Kingdom and then hopping over to Disney Springs to see if we can find any new merchandise. We were hoping to find some more Halloween...
WDW News Today
Disney Villains Spirit Jersey Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney Villains Spirit Jersey is now available at Walt Disney World, just in time for Halloween season. We found this spooky jersey in World of Disney at Disney Springs. Disney Villains Spirit Jersey – $74.99...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Crocs Feature Mickey & Minnie, Unique Jibbitz
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Treat your feet to a walk in the park in style with the new 50th anniversary Crocs from Walt Disney World. 50th Anniversary Crocs – $64.99. The Crocs feature various blue, orange, and white overlapping designs...
WDW News Today
‘Star Wars’ Batuu Bounty Hunters Game Station is Under Construction in Disneyland
Disneyland will share extra magic with MagicBand+, including an interactive game at Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, which is currently under construction. Batuu Bounty Hunters will allow guests to take jobs for the local guild, tracking wanted criminals around the outpost. While MagicBand+ hasn’t had its official launch at Disneyland...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Bus Collides with Car, Will Disney Announce Wreck-It-Ralph Attraction for Magic Kingdom?, Walt Disney’s Plane Prepped for Transport and More: Daily Recap (8/7/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 7, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Mighty Thor Loungefly Backpack at Super Hero Headquarters in Disney Springs
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Channel the power of Thor with this Mighty Thor Loungefly backpack, inspired by Jane Foster’s armor in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”. The backpack is available at Super Hero Headquarters in Disney Springs. Mighty Thor Loungefly...
WDW News Today
Guest Injured on Exit Stairs After Getting Dizzy on Cosmic Rewind, Showtimes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Pumpkins Arrive on Main Street, and More: Daily Recap (8/5/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, August 5, 2022.
WDW News Today
Spirit of Aloha Removed From Sign at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show has finally been removed from a sign inside the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village House. The sign is on the second floor of the lobby building and points to Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana. Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show at Luau...
WDW News Today
Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For the 30th anniversary of “Aladdin,” a whole new world of merchandise has been flying off the shelves at Disneyland Resort. The newest item is Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine ear headband. BaubleBar Princess Jasmine...
WDW News Today
Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Closing for Refurbishment Next Week
The Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park will be closed for refurbishment starting on August 8, 2022. Disneyland has not announced a projected end date for the refurbishment. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Matterhorn Bobsleds already closed for...
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Disneyland Resort
Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Disneyland. We picked ours up at Pieces of Eight in New Orleans Square. “Avast mateys!” proclaims the magnet, which is stylized like a parchment poster, “gather ye crew for Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean. A rollicking adventure with the boldest band of swashbucklers to ever terrify the Spanish main.”
