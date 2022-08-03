ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears criticises Catholic Church for not allowing her to have wedding there

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Britney Spears has criticised a Catholic church for not letting her marry her now-husband Sam Asghari at the place of worship.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer shared an image of the church where she initially wanted to have her wedding, but couldn’t due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Asghari and Spears officially tied the knot in June at their home in Los Angeles, California, after announcing their engagement in September 2021.

While Spears didn’t reveal the name or location of the church in her Instagram post, the photo featured an unidentified couple at their wedding ceremony.

“This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID,” Spears wrote in the caption. “I wanted to go every Sunday…it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID !!!!”

She claimed that she still couldn’t have her ceremony at the church, years later, because she wasn’t fully Catholic.

“Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through [a] TEST !!!!,” she continued. “Isn’t church supposed to be open to all?”

Some fans in the comments of the “Toxic” singer’s post, which has over 183,000 likes, applauded Spears for speaking out about her experience.

“Britney coming for the church. Iconic,” one wrote, while another person said: “Godney has spoken.”

On the other hand, some of Spears’ fans defended the location and expressed how many Catholic churches have required one partner to practise catholicism in order to get married there.

“Giiiirrll this is a MESS! To get married in the Catholic Church, yes you have to be catholic it’s not just a random venue,” one wrote.

“You have to be Catholic to get married in a Catholic Church. It’s always been that way,” another added in agreement.

Although the pop star notably grew up Baptist, she told her followers in a since-deleted August 2021 Instagram post that she was “Catholic” and had just “come back from mass”.

Last week, Spears shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the two-month anniversary of her nuptials, which took place on 9 June in front of 60 people.

Eileen Woodruff
2d ago

Dah, you have to be catholic. You can marry a non catholic in a catholic church but one party has to be catholic. Do your research and stop needlessly bashing the catholic church.

Edie Kipfinger-Miller
2d ago

sorry Brit... in the catholic church, marriage is a sacrament, and to marry in a catholic church, you have to be Catholic! it isnt some wedding venue you get to rent.

Ktye
2d ago

Just because she can perform, that doesn't mean she has any knowledge of the Catholic Church. She, obviously thinks she's entitled because she can sing and dance around but that is not a commitment to the Catholic faith! I hope her spouse is more knowledgeable about life than she is.

Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Entertainment Weekly

Michelle Pfeiffer reacts to Britney Spears calling her 'a freaking God' as Catwoman

When Britney Spears sang about cracking a whip in her 2008 single "Circus," she might have been thinking of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer doing just that as Catwoman. In a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday evening, the pop superstar praised Pfeiffer's take on the DC Comics villainess in Tim Burton's 1992 superhero epic as "charming" and "sexy," calling her an "alluring woman" who captured her attention in "probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life."
CELEBRITIES
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Page Six

Jason Alexander officially pleads not guilty after crashing Britney Spears’ wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has officially entered a not guilty plea after attempting to crash the pop star’s wedding last month, Page Six has learned. Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister tells us Alexander, 41, was arraigned Tuesday on the criminal complaint in Ventura County Superior Court, where he appeared from jail via Zoom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
#Catholic Churches#Wedding#The Catholic Church#The Toxic
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

