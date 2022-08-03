Miller Road Fire afternoon update: 10,500 acres burned, FEMA assistance coming

Read on nbc16.com
FEMA: Miller Road fire threatens to become ‘major disaster’
Evacuations orders are still in effect for Wasco County, Oregon as the Miller Road fire doubled in size overnight, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
Wildfire burning south of The Dalles destroys home, at 10,500 acres, 0% contained
NEAR MAUPIN, Ore. — The Miller Road Fire burning in Wasco County had little fire growth overnight according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office. The fire remains at 10,500 acres and has 0% containment. It's currently the state's largest fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Office did announce...
Evacuation advisories issued for Miller Road/Dodge Fire near Maupin
Evacuation advisories have been issued in Wasco County Oregon as the Dodge/Miller Fire burns through the Pine Grove area, officials announced Tuesday.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 4, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles
MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
Fire near I-84 in The Dalles under control after frantic few hours
THE DALLES, Ore. — A brush fire broke out near Interstate 84 in The Dalles on Thursday morning, but firefighters later managed to knock down and begin mop-up of the fire area. Video shot by KGW reporters around 11:30 a.m. showed a plume of smoke billowing from a site...
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
