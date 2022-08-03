ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maupin, OR

Miller Road Fire afternoon update: 10,500 acres burned, FEMA assistance coming

By KATU Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Wasco County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Pendleton, OR
City
Maupin, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Wasco County, OR
City
Wasco, OR
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles

MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Viral deer disease returns to Goldendale area

GOLDENDALE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed deer around Goldendale are being affected by the viral infection known as AHD, or adenovirus hemorrhagic disease. It only affects members of the deer family. The first AHD outbreak in the state was during summer 2017, also around...
GOLDENDALE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#The Miller Road Fire#Central
KTVZ

New fire weather warning for part of the region

A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
REDMOND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Man from Lyle dies in head-on crash

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 24-year-old man is dead after a car versus truck collision on State Route 97 shortly after 7 a.m. on August 5. Damien Cloud, 24-year-old from Lyle, was driving south on SR 97 around milepost 40, about 20 miles from Toppenish. A 25-year-old female from Lyle, Delores Spino, was in the car with him, according to the report from Washington State Patrol.
LYLE, WA
kptv.com

8 houseboats destroyed in fire at The Dalles Marina

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at The Dalles Marina is under investigation. Just after 7 p.m., on Monday, crews with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, along with other agencies, were called to multiple houseboats on fire at the marina, located at 101 North Basin Road. In total, eight houseboats...
THE DALLES, OR
kbnd.com

New Destination Coming To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- A new destination for the Redmond Airport was announced Thursday morning. Avelo Airlines, a low-cost boutique start-up, will offer direct flights to and from Palm Springs, beginning in the fall. Avelo's Jim Olson tells KBND News there has been a lot of demand for the non-stop flight,...
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
NWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy