Read on www.phoenixmag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
L.A. Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Related
Glendale Star
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
No injuries after popular Scottsdale steakhouse catches fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No one was hurt after a fire at a popular Scottsdale restaurant sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday. The fire happened at Fogo de Chao around 3 p.m. That's near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road. It’s unclear how the fire started,...
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 6-7
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From football to beer to monster trucks, there's plenty of fun events to check out across the Valley for Aug. 6-7. Peoria Firefighter Charities Drive-Thru Backpack Event - Peoria. "Back to school time is quickly approaching. Join the Peoria Firefighters Charities as they help...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
tornadopix.com
AZ Big Media 10 Cities With The Most Expensive Studio Apartments
Living in a one-room apartment is practically a rite of passage. As one of the most affordable housing options, studio apartments give you the independence you’ve been looking for – at a budget-friendly price. However, in recent years, the price of studio apartments is already higher than the price of one-bedroom apartments.
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
See the location of the second facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scottsdale.org
Mr. Pickles on verge of major Arizona foray
Growing up in Downey, California – the birthplace of the Apollo space program – Michael Nelson learned to shoot for the stars. He’s sticking with that mantra in August when he introduces Northern California’s Mr. Pickles sandwich shops to the Valley at two Scottsdale locations – Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
fox10phoenix.com
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
iheart.com
Speakeasies In The Valley
When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix New Times
Weed Smokers and Rappers Help Provide Much Needed IDs to Phoenix Homeless
Last week, dozens of Valley hip-hop heads drove 150 miles to Flagstaff to smoke weed in "The Pines" with their favorite rap stars, Twista, MIMS, Lil' Flip, and others, at the Beat Therapy 2k concert. The music fest benefited the homeless community in Phoenix. "We are receiving a percentage of...
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix
She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Arizona.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
citysuntimes.com
Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley
It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin-Robbins Coming to Trellis at Roundtree Ranch
The newly constructed building will be at 83rd and Olive Avenues in Peoria.
Comments / 0