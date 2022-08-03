Members of the Ironton Fire Department found themselves in unusual circumstances trying to help a family whose boat trailer lost a wheel bearing and a tire on Tuesday evening. The family was taking the boat to the Ironton Riverfront to get into the Ohio River and tire fell off and left the boat blocking the entrance through the floodwall and no way to move the trailer and the boat since the axle was on the ground.

