Racine, OH

WOWK 13 News

One person injured after being hit by car in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston. The incident happened near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Charleston’s West Side around 7:40 p.m. Dispatchers say one person was transported, but they did not know the extent of the injuries. Charleston Police Department responded […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fatal ATV accident reported in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal ATV accident happened Friday morning in Letart, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff tells WSAZ.com the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Lieving Road. The person who died in the accident was 53 years old. Matt Gregg, deputy fire...
MASON COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Ironton fire crews help with stuck boat on land

Members of the Ironton Fire Department found themselves in unusual circumstances trying to help a family whose boat trailer lost a wheel bearing and a tire on Tuesday evening. The family was taking the boat to the Ironton Riverfront to get into the Ohio River and tire fell off and left the boat blocking the entrance through the floodwall and no way to move the trailer and the boat since the axle was on the ground.
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Man killed in ATV crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Scioto County died Friday in an ATV accident, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, troopers say. The accident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Friday...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

One dead after head-on crash in Vinton County, Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Wednesday morning. In a release, OSHP said that the crash happened at around 6:47 a.m. on SR93 near mile marker 16 in Vinton County, Ohio. They say that 22-year-old Casey Jordan, of Albany, crossed the center line of SR93 while […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dead after crashing vehicle into tree

OHIO- An Ohio man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree. 76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard of McConnelsville crossed over the center of the road and traveled off the left side of the road on County Rd 6 near Township Rd 68 in Muskingum County., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bolyard was pronounced dead […]
Metro News

Fire damages well-known grocery store in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — Damage is extensive to a well-known business in the Kanawha County town of Nitro after a Thursday night fire. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket. “They had heavy smoke showing from an office area when we arrived. They were met with...
NITRO, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Head-on crash claims life of Albany man

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

State of Preparedness issued for Kanawha County due to possible severe weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission issued a State of Preparedness for Kanawha County on Thursday. This action is due to the potential for heavy rain and strong winds predicted for the region. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, and damaging wind gusts and flooding are expected. Emergency Manager […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Glockner to relocate corporate offices inside Portsmouth

Portsmouth – Glockner Chevrolet Company, Ohio’s oldest Chevrolet Dealership, in coordination with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, announced plans to relocate its corporate offices into the City of Portsmouth. The Glockner family plans to invest $1.3 million to rehab a former carpet store to create more jobs and payroll in Portsmouth. Glockner Chevrolet plans to retain its current office space outside of Portsmouth for retail employees.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified

UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Woman hospitalized after being shot with BB gun in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency service workers responded to a shooting incident in Charleston Saturday evening. Dispatchers report a female victim was transported from the scene to receive medical attention after being shot with a BB gun by a minor. Charleston police said the injuries do not appear to...
CHARLESTON, WV

