Read on meigsindypress.com
Related
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Scioto Co.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSHP) Portsmouth Post is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Collier Road near Jackson Sugar Camp Road in Scioto County. OSHP says the driver of a 2000 Honda TRX400FW was traveling westbound and drove off the right side of the road, hit a fence, and overturned. […]
One person injured after being hit by car in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston. The incident happened near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Charleston’s West Side around 7:40 p.m. Dispatchers say one person was transported, but they did not know the extent of the injuries. Charleston Police Department responded […]
WSAZ
Fatal ATV accident reported in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal ATV accident happened Friday morning in Letart, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff tells WSAZ.com the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Lieving Road. The person who died in the accident was 53 years old. Matt Gregg, deputy fire...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton fire crews help with stuck boat on land
Members of the Ironton Fire Department found themselves in unusual circumstances trying to help a family whose boat trailer lost a wheel bearing and a tire on Tuesday evening. The family was taking the boat to the Ironton Riverfront to get into the Ohio River and tire fell off and left the boat blocking the entrance through the floodwall and no way to move the trailer and the boat since the axle was on the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two-vehicle crash closes all lanes of Corridor G near Davis Creek exit
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on Corridor G after a two-vehicle crash. Metro 911 officials say this came in around 10:20 p.m. They say no one has been taken to the hospital. The Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Fire Department and medics are on the scene.
WSAZ
Man killed in ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Scioto County died Friday in an ATV accident, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, troopers say. The accident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Friday...
Man, 58, dead after car hits fence in Scioto County crash
SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in South Webster in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Andy Adkins was driving a Honda west on Collier Road at around 3:20 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road and […]
One dead after head-on crash in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Wednesday morning. In a release, OSHP said that the crash happened at around 6:47 a.m. on SR93 near mile marker 16 in Vinton County, Ohio. They say that 22-year-old Casey Jordan, of Albany, crossed the center line of SR93 while […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
Shots reportedly fired at vehicle with child passenger near Huntington
UPDATE: (4 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022): West Virginia State Police have released a photo of the alleged suspect vehicle after another vehicle with a child passenger was shot at on the interstate. According to troopers, the suspect vehicle is described as a burnt orange four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows that has damage and peeling paint […]
Two people injured, one in custody after two shootings in Charleston
UPDATE (2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022): The Charleston Police Department (CPD) provided a couple more details on the two separate shootings in the city on Saturday night. There are no major updates, but CPD’s Sgt. Tony Hazelett tells 13 News that a BB gun was used in the first shooting at Family Dollar […]
Ohio man dead after crashing vehicle into tree
OHIO- An Ohio man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree. 76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard of McConnelsville crossed over the center of the road and traveled off the left side of the road on County Rd 6 near Township Rd 68 in Muskingum County., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bolyard was pronounced dead […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
Fire damages well-known grocery store in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. — Damage is extensive to a well-known business in the Kanawha County town of Nitro after a Thursday night fire. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket. “They had heavy smoke showing from an office area when we arrived. They were met with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash claims life of Albany man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
State of Preparedness issued for Kanawha County due to possible severe weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission issued a State of Preparedness for Kanawha County on Thursday. This action is due to the potential for heavy rain and strong winds predicted for the region. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, and damaging wind gusts and flooding are expected. Emergency Manager […]
Glockner to relocate corporate offices inside Portsmouth
Portsmouth – Glockner Chevrolet Company, Ohio’s oldest Chevrolet Dealership, in coordination with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, announced plans to relocate its corporate offices into the City of Portsmouth. The Glockner family plans to invest $1.3 million to rehab a former carpet store to create more jobs and payroll in Portsmouth. Glockner Chevrolet plans to retain its current office space outside of Portsmouth for retail employees.
1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified
UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
UPDATE: Woman arrested in crash involving Kanawha County deputy cruiser
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m Aug. 3, 2022): A woman is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston this morning involving a four-door sedan and a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy Ford Explorer cruiser. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Copley, 38, of Charleston faces charges of “driving revoked, no insurance and failure to […]
wchstv.com
Police: Woman hospitalized after being shot with BB gun in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency service workers responded to a shooting incident in Charleston Saturday evening. Dispatchers report a female victim was transported from the scene to receive medical attention after being shot with a BB gun by a minor. Charleston police said the injuries do not appear to...
Comments / 0