TV Fanatic

Big Sky: Reba McEntire Narrates Chilling Season 3 Teaser

Big Sky is not slowing down. We've already had countless mysteries over the course of two seasons, and looking ahead to Season 3, we're getting another new mystery. ABC dropped a chilling teaser this week for Big Sky Season 3, and the clip confirms the series will have a new subtitle.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More

Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Spoilers: Everything We Know About the Revival

After many twists and turns, the Criminal Minds revival is officially moving forward. The series, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020, will return with a truncated episode order. “For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime –...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Becoming Elizabeth Season Finale Exclusive: Mary Questions Her Future

It all comes down to this, Becoming Elizabeth fans. The season finale of the hit Starz drama airs Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET. There are many questions heading into the season finale, which teases a sick king, and fears that one of his sisters could ascend the throne if he dies.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 Episode 10

Isaac goes through the motions of his day, soundtracked by “Bachelor in Paradise” (Henry Mancini). He replicates a banana and takes it to Dr. Finn. He takes a seat on the bridge where Grayson asks him for an update on the trans-focal array. The crew are observing Bortus...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 19 Online

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 19 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E19 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 19, the messiness finally caught...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Surface Season 1 Episode 4

As Sophie heads to see Hannah, she is approached by Baden, who tells her that Financial Crimes will be opening an investigation into the embezzlement at James's firm. Sophie hopes Hannah will sign off on her going to an experimental clinic, but she refuses. Sophie then sells her jewelry to gather the money to go to the clinic without James knowing.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Stephan James Talks 'Mind-Bending' Surface & Sophie And Baden's Connection

Surface is the exhilarating, unique psychological thriller you never knew you needed in your life. The latest Apple TV+ original has come out of the gates swinging for the fences, taking the audience on a ride that has you constantly wondering who's telling the truth and who's straight up lying to you.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 12

On Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12, Ethan, Olivia, Micah, and Moriah went on a trip to Jamaica to celebrate Ethan's birthday. Meanwhile, Micah and Moriah confronted Olivia about her issues with Kim. Elsewhere, Barry arranged a river trip, but Olivia had plenty of thoughts about Kim turning up.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Star Reacts to Cancellation Rumors

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered a week ago, so it's hard to believe that cancellation is already on the table. Unfortunately, significant changes are expected at HBO Max following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. With Batgirl and Scoob! being scrapped, despite being effectively completed movies, rumors have...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Keanu Reeves to Star in Devil in the White City Series for Hulu

Keanu Reeves is headed to the small screen. The legendary actor has closed a deal to executive-produce and star in the forthcoming Hulu series Devil in the White City. Based on the best-selling novel by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

HBO Max & Discovery+ to Merge in Summer 2023

HBO Max and Discovery+ will officially merge in summer 2023. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news during the company's quarterly investor call on Thursday afternoon. The combined service will bring HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Magnolia Network, OWN, TBS, and TNT together under one roof. Ominously...
BUSINESS
TV Fanatic

The Whole Lot Movie Review: A Rich Drama with Surprising Twists

Filmmaker Connor Rickman, who had plenty of short films under his belt, had trouble funding a feature. Instead of waiting around, he gathered $15,000 to self-fund The Whole Lot, a surprisingly rich drama featuring three characters, a barn, and a lot of classic cars. As you begin watching The Whole...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

The View: Alyssa Farah Griffin Set as Permanent Conservative Co-Host

The daytime talker has confirmed Alyssa Farah Griffin will be the new conservative co-host. Rumors of Farah Griffin's casting emerged last month. Now, it's official. Farah Griffin takes over the vacant role from Meghan McCain. Additionally, Ana Navarro has closed a deal with the series to become another permanent co-host.
CELEBRITIES

