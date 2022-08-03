Read on www.tvfanatic.com
Big Sky: Reba McEntire Narrates Chilling Season 3 Teaser
Big Sky is not slowing down. We've already had countless mysteries over the course of two seasons, and looking ahead to Season 3, we're getting another new mystery. ABC dropped a chilling teaser this week for Big Sky Season 3, and the clip confirms the series will have a new subtitle.
Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More
Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
Criminal Minds Spoilers: Everything We Know About the Revival
After many twists and turns, the Criminal Minds revival is officially moving forward. The series, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020, will return with a truncated episode order. “For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime –...
Becoming Elizabeth Season Finale Exclusive: Mary Questions Her Future
It all comes down to this, Becoming Elizabeth fans. The season finale of the hit Starz drama airs Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET. There are many questions heading into the season finale, which teases a sick king, and fears that one of his sisters could ascend the throne if he dies.
The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 Episode 10
Isaac goes through the motions of his day, soundtracked by “Bachelor in Paradise” (Henry Mancini). He replicates a banana and takes it to Dr. Finn. He takes a seat on the bridge where Grayson asks him for an update on the trans-focal array. The crew are observing Bortus...
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 14
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 14 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 4
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 19 Online
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 19 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E19 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 19, the messiness finally caught...
Surface Season 1 Episode 4
As Sophie heads to see Hannah, she is approached by Baden, who tells her that Financial Crimes will be opening an investigation into the embezzlement at James's firm. Sophie hopes Hannah will sign off on her going to an experimental clinic, but she refuses. Sophie then sells her jewelry to gather the money to go to the clinic without James knowing.
Stephan James Talks 'Mind-Bending' Surface & Sophie And Baden's Connection
Surface is the exhilarating, unique psychological thriller you never knew you needed in your life. The latest Apple TV+ original has come out of the gates swinging for the fences, taking the audience on a ride that has you constantly wondering who's telling the truth and who's straight up lying to you.
Kavan Smith on Big Sky River's Beauty and Subtle Storytelling, Lee and Rosemary's Next Adventure on WCTH
Kavan Smith strikes again with another red-hot movie. He stars as Boone Taylor in Big Sky River, a single father of two boys who is trying to provide the best life for his family. He is doing that all alone without complaint, but when Tara (Emmanuelle Vaugier) rents the house...
Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 12
On Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12, Ethan, Olivia, Micah, and Moriah went on a trip to Jamaica to celebrate Ethan's birthday. Meanwhile, Micah and Moriah confronted Olivia about her issues with Kim. Elsewhere, Barry arranged a river trip, but Olivia had plenty of thoughts about Kim turning up.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Star Reacts to Cancellation Rumors
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered a week ago, so it's hard to believe that cancellation is already on the table. Unfortunately, significant changes are expected at HBO Max following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. With Batgirl and Scoob! being scrapped, despite being effectively completed movies, rumors have...
Keanu Reeves to Star in Devil in the White City Series for Hulu
Keanu Reeves is headed to the small screen. The legendary actor has closed a deal to executive-produce and star in the forthcoming Hulu series Devil in the White City. Based on the best-selling novel by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline.
HBO Max & Discovery+ to Merge in Summer 2023
HBO Max and Discovery+ will officially merge in summer 2023. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news during the company's quarterly investor call on Thursday afternoon. The combined service will bring HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Magnolia Network, OWN, TBS, and TNT together under one roof. Ominously...
The Whole Lot Movie Review: A Rich Drama with Surprising Twists
Filmmaker Connor Rickman, who had plenty of short films under his belt, had trouble funding a feature. Instead of waiting around, he gathered $15,000 to self-fund The Whole Lot, a surprisingly rich drama featuring three characters, a barn, and a lot of classic cars. As you begin watching The Whole...
The View: Alyssa Farah Griffin Set as Permanent Conservative Co-Host
The daytime talker has confirmed Alyssa Farah Griffin will be the new conservative co-host. Rumors of Farah Griffin's casting emerged last month. Now, it's official. Farah Griffin takes over the vacant role from Meghan McCain. Additionally, Ana Navarro has closed a deal with the series to become another permanent co-host.
