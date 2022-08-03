Keanu Reeves is headed to the small screen. The legendary actor has closed a deal to executive-produce and star in the forthcoming Hulu series Devil in the White City. Based on the best-selling novel by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO