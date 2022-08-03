ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea’s £34m summer signing Koulibaly blasts old club Napoli’s president for saying he won’t sign African players

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bj5AQ_0h3VdmXe00

NAPOLI president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been slammed by new Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly following his comments over African players.

De Laurentiis has claimed that he will no longer bring African players to Naples out of fear of losing them to the Africa Cup of Nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwUUF_0h3VdmXe00
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly left Napoli last month in a £34million deal Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvGvE_0h3VdmXe00
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has come under fire over comments he made about African players Credit: Rex

And he declared that he will only bring in the players from the continent if they agree not to play in Afcon which takes place every other year in January and February.

Senegal international Koulibaly missed five Italian top-flight matches earlier this year as he helped his country win the prestigious tournament.

And the defender, who swapped Serie A for Stamford Bridge in a £34million deal last month, has called on his former employer to show more respect for African countries.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the 31-year-old was asked for his opinion on De Laurentiis' views.

To which he said: "It's up to him, if he wanted to say this. But for me the most important thing is to respect everybody.

"When I played there I was playing also for Senegal. I won Afcon when I was playing for Senegal for Napoli.

"It's true it's difficult for them, but I think you have to respect the national team also.

"You have to have respect like you have of European national teams.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

"As captain of Senegal it's not a good way to speak about African nationality, but I respect what he thinks.

"If he thinks that, it's up to him, but I think not everybody has the same idea as him in the club. The supporters don't think like this.

"It's up to him, it's not an idea of the society or the city, the city is respectful of everything.

"This world, it's what he thinks, not what the team thinks or what the city thinks."

Koulibaly, who will wear the iconic No26 jersey in West London, asked John Terry for permission to use his old shirt number.

It will be the first time the number will be worn by any player since the Blues legend left for Aston Villa in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay

CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
John Terry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#African Nations#African Countries#Africa Cup Of Nations#Italian#Serie A#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Mikel Arteta doubles down on promise to bring more transfers to Arsenal after debutants shine in win over Crystal Palace

MIKEL ARTETA is still targeting new signings despite Arsenal's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace. The Gunners' boss praised "superb" debutant defender William Saliba, while star summer recruits Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko also impressed in the Premier League's curtain-raiser on Friday night. But Arteta admitted he wants to add to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
649K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy