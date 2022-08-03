ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman in her 30s held on suspicion of manslaughter after 'unexplained' death of newborn baby found at home

By Rachel Muir
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A woman in her 30s been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to an address in Grange Park, Swindon in the early hours of Monday morning, Wiltshire Police said.

Despite the arrest, the force said the death of the baby is still being treated as unexplained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icSTs_0h3VdkmC00
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a newborn baby died in Wiltshire but the death is still being treated as 'unexplained'

A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday and the suspect is currently being held in police custody.

Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: 'This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.

'At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post mortem examination next week.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0YRs_0h3VdkmC00
Paramedics called the police to the scene in the early hours of Monday morning

HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#Wiltshire Police#Violent Crime
