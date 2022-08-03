ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Twisted grooming gang who raped and sexually assaulted three schoolgirls as young as 13 in Staffordshire are put behind bars for a total of 51 years

By Brooke Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A grooming gang has been jailed for a total of 51 years after raping three vulnerable 13-year-old girls in Staffordshire.

Seven men were sentenced last week after being found guilty of offences including rape, child abduction and various sexual offences.

The gang carried out the sickening abuse between May and September 2018, and were eventually arrested by Staffordshire police on December 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aq1CG_0h3VdPBp00
David Korosi, 28, of Burton-upon-Trent, was given the longest jail sentence of 14 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hD9kt_0h3VdPBp00
Maxim Hanko (left), 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced for nine years, and Dominik Beri (right), 18, of Burton-upon-Trent, was sentenced to six years in prison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOxcE_0h3VdPBp00

All the assaults took place outside in Burton-upon-Trent.

David Korosi, 28, of Burton-upon-Trent, Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, Adrian Rihard Demeter, 22, of Burton-upon-Trent, Renato Daniel Nyari, 19, of Liverpool, Dominik Beri, 18, of Burton-upon-Trent, Jeno Pierre Maka, 21, of Stoke-on-trent and Mate Maka, 18, of Stoke-on-trent have now been jailed.

Detective Sergeant Julie Pointon, from the force's Child Protection and Exploitation team, said: 'We welcome these sentences and I would like to pay tribute to the girls' incredible bravery in coming forward initially and throughout this long and complex investigation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtCst_0h3VdPBp00
Adrian Rihard Demeter (left), 22, of Burton-upon-Trent, was jailed for seven and a half years, and Renato Daniel Nyari (right), 19, of Liverpool, was sentenced for seven years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y095a_0h3VdPBp00

The men, who were all friends beforehand, have been handed sentences between three years and 14 years.

Korosi was handed the longest jail sentence of 14 years after he was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of sexual assault on a child.

Hanko was was sentenced to nine years in jail, whilst Demeter was sentenced to seven and a half years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFGat_0h3VdPBp00
Two brothers, Jeno Pierre (left), 21, and Mate Maka (rght), 18, both of Stoke-on-Trent were jailed for four and half and three years respectively.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDYg6_0h3VdPBp00

Nyari was also found guilty of child abduction and handed a seven year prison sentence, and Beri was jailed for six years.

Two brothers, Jeno Pierre and Mate Maka, were jailed for four and half and three years respectively.

DC Darren Mattocks, of the force's Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: 'We remained focused on seeking justice and providing support to the victims, who remained our first priority.

'I would urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report this to us.

'We will listen to you, and you and your families will be supported.'

Comments / 13

Gail Hedrick
3d ago

Why such short sentences?? Really ridiculous. They took away these girls lives. Take theirs away.

Reply
14
Dar Mason
3d ago

If I was there father vigilante justice would be the only way to solve this

Reply
23
Dorrit Sherman
3d ago

We hope he will stay there . Do the same with Hunter Biden and company,

Reply(2)
13
IN THIS ARTICLE
