Clear Creek County, CO

Missing woman Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro's remains found

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Remains of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro found months after she went missing 00:24

The remains of a missing woman found near Dumont along Interstate 70 have been identified. Search crews with dogs found the remains on June 4.

Melinda Tafoya Deltoro (credit: CBI/Clear Creek County)

Those remains have been identified as that of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro. The 38-year-old had called the police Feb. 13 because her vehicle was stuck in the snow in the Miner's Candle area above town.

When Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies arrived at her undisclosed location, they say they found her car, but not Tafoya-Deltoro. Two days later, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert.

wash your ass
4d ago

Oh wow. The fact she had called police back in February and they just finding her body now. Clearly says police didn’t do their job. That’s unbelievable! RIP queen!

Libertarian
4d ago

I have done Search and Rescue (K9) for well over 20 years. When I give classes to whomever ask for them I ALWAYS say " If you get stranded STAY with your vehicle unless conditions aren't safe!!".I can tell you what happened. The police tried to get to her but it took time because of other emergency calls. She became desperate and decided to walk out. If substances were involved, alcohol or pot, then she could've gone for it. She starts to walk and probably started to fall asleep and decides to lay down. And THAT was THAT.Because it was an unattended death a full apostasy will be done. Wait for the labs results. I've seen this too many times so QUIT blaming the Cops.

idania esparza
4d ago

Let this be a lesson to all: Always have emergency gear in your vehicle, such as blankets, flares, water, food, warm or cold clothing, socks, shoes. You never know when these items might save your life!

